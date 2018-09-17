IRCTC scam: Court summons Lalu Prasad Yadav in money laundering case

New Delhi, Sep 17: A Delhi Court issues summons to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with IRCTC hotels allotment money laundering case. They have to appear before Court on 6 October.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the charge sheet and directed all the accused to be present before it on October 6. The court also issued production warrant against Prasad considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail.

The ED had said that it has enough evidence agaisnt Lalu Prasad, Rabri, and Tejashwi, along with former minister Premchandra Gupta and his wife Sarla, as well as former IRCTC Managing Director BK Agarwal.

The ED had demanded production of Lalu Prasad and summons for other accused in the case. However, the order on cognizance of chargesheet was reserved for later today.

The Patiala House Court had issued a production warrant against RJD president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav for October 6, 2018.