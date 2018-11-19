IRCTC scam case: Lalu Prasad to appear through video conference before Court

New Delhi, Nov 19: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear through video conferencing before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday. Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav have already got bail.

The health condition of Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail term in fodder scam cases, has deteriorated due to a festering boil on his right leg, the doctor attending him said Sunday.

Lalu Prasad, a former chief minister of Bihar, is currently serving jail term in fodder scam cases and has been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi under the police custody for treatment of diabetes and other ailments.