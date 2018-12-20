IRCTC scam case: Delhi Court grants interim bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in IRCTC scam case. He appeared before the court via video conferencing. The court has adjourned till January 19 the hearing in the case filed by CBI in IRCTC scam, said ANI on Thursday. This was done to allow for further scrutiny of the documents.

Earlier, RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi arrived in the court while party chief Lalu Yadav appeared via video conferencing. Lalu, who is serving a jail term in fodder scam case, was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi, under police custody for treatment of diabetes and other ailments.

Also Read | Festering boil on leg worsening Lalu's health condition: Doctors

On October 6, the court had ordered him to appear via video conferencing on November 19. However, that could not happen since there was no such facility in the hospital. Then, the court directed the CBI to make all arrangements for the video conferencing in the next hearing.

The court had granted regular bail to Rabri, Tejashwi and others who were present at the case hearing on October 6. The CBI had opposed the regular bail pleading that it would "hamper the case investigation".