IRCTC scam case: Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi, Aug 31: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.The court also said all the accused have to furnish a personal bond and surety amount of Rs 1 lakh each.

The CBI court also issued a production warrant against Lalu Prasad Yadav for October 6. The former Bihar chief minister did not appear before the court today as he serving time in a Ranchi jail after conviction in fodder scam cases.

This comes a day after Rashtriya Janta Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav surrendered before CBI court in Ranchi over ending of his provisional bail in Fodder Scam case.

The CBI, which had on April 16 filed the charge sheet in the case, had said that there were enough evidence against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others.

The CBI had earlier informed the court that sanction has been procured from authorities concerned to prosecute Additional Member of Railway Board B K Agarwal, who was then the group general manager of the IRCTC.

Besides Lalu Prasad and his family members, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC P K Goyal and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena were also named in the charge sheet.

The other names in the charge sheet include then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel.