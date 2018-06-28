IRCTC's new website is loaded with features

IRCTC's new website is aimed at making the experience of the traveller from booking the ticket to completing the journey a far better experience than what it used to be before. The new website was launched in June this year and boasts of several features that are being welcomed by frequent travellers.

To start with, the new IRCTC website predicts for users the chances of their waitlisted and RAC tickets getting confirmed. It will help users a lot during the peak season when one is uncertain till the last moment if the ticket would get confirmed or not. Many a times the user has to wait till the passengers' list is finalised to know if the WL ticket has been confirmed, in RAC or still in waiting. In e-ticket these days, a passenger with WL status cannot board the train if he does then it would be considered ticketless travell, a severely punishable offence.

While in the previous IRCTC website, login was needed to check even the basic information. The new IRCTC website offers facility of checking availability of trains without having to login. It is only when a person finally decides to book tickets that the website prompts that he/she needs to log in.

IRCTC has integrated its payment gateway - iPay- with the new website. In a few days passengers would be able to use the app to make payments for tickets. Not only that iPay will reduce the chances of payment failure booking while booking tickets and also offer the feature of saving your card to reduce time taken.

iPay- has been granted PCI-DSS security certificate which means that payment for train tickets can be made directly through it on irctc.co.in. The complete integration of iPay with IRCTC website would be completed by August 18.

Following complete integration with IRCTC, people who want to book railway ticket can use iPay to make payments using several options. IRCTC iPay provides all payment options like Credit Card, Debit Card, International Card, Auto Debit, UPI, Wallets etc, said an IRCTC tweet. PCI DSS certification would also ensure that the data is safe and communication between different servers take place in a secured manner.

While the previous IRCTC website has some issues with mobile version, the new website allows seamless transition between the devices, weather desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile.

