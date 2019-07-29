  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IRCTC offers Rajasthan with Taj Mahal tour package; Check fare and package details

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 29: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is offering 4 nights and 5 days sojourn visit the monument of love chiselled in marble - Taj Mahal along with the famed forts of Rajasthan, enjoy a safari on the sand dunes in Jaisalmer and indulge in a traditional cultural evening with Rajasthan culinary delights at Jaipur.

    IRCTC offers Rajasthan with Taj Mahal tour package; Check fare and package details

    Departure Dates:

    • 30 Sep 2019
    • 14 Oct 2019
    • 9 Dec 2019
    • 6 Jan 2020
    • 3 Feb 2020
    • 09 Mar 2020

    Starting from USD 210 Per Person/Night

    Month / Year 2019 2020
    Majestic Rajasthan with Taj Mahal
    September 30 -
    October 14 -
    November - -
    December 9 -
    January - 6
    February - 3
    March - 9
    April - -

    Tariff

    Per Person Per Night Full Tour (4 Nights / 5 Days )
    AC 1st Class USD 240 Per Person USD 960 Per Person
    AC 2nd Class USD 210 Per Person USD 840 Per Person
    Surcharge
    • USD 150 Per Pax for confirmed 2 berth cabin in AC 1st Class for Full/Partial Tour.
    • USD 50 Per Pax for single occupancy in hotel for entire tour.
    • USD 580 Per Pax ( full / partial ) would be applicable for confirmed allocation of one lower berth only in a 2 seater first class cabin. Upper berth would not be allocated to other passenger.
    • USD 580 Per Pax ( full / partial ) would be applicable for confirmed allocation of two lower berths only in a 4 seater first class cabin. Two upper berths would not be allocated to other passengers.

    Itinerary

    Day 01: Agra

    Assemble at Delhi Safdurjung Railway Station at around 08:00 AM. Departure at 09:00 AM. Lunch on board. Deboard to visit Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Return back to the train. Dinner and overnight onboard. Train proceeds to Jaipur.

    Day 02: Jaipur

    After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Amber Fort and City Palace. Lunch at a City Hotel. Rooms shall be provided at the hotel for relaxation. Guests may choose to visit the Observatory on their own on direct payment. In the evening proceed to Chokhi Dhani - an ethnic Village Resort for Dinner. Return to the train and proceed to Jodhpur.

    Day 03: Jodhpur

    After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada followed by Lunch at Hotel/Restaurant. Post lunch visit the Local Market and Clock Tower. Return to train for Dinner as train proceeds to Jaisalmer.

    Day 04: Jaisalmer

    After onboard breakfast, visit Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake and Patwon Ki Haveli followed by Lunch at a hotel. Post lunch visit Sam Sand Dunes followed by Dinner and Cultural Evening on the dunes. Optional Alcoholic Beverages and Drinks on direct payment. Overnight on board the train and leave for Delhi.

    Day 05:

    Arrive Delhi

    On board Breakfast and Lunch. Deboard at Safdarjung Railway Station.

    The Package includes :

    • Journey by Exclusive Air-Conditioned Train as per itinerary,
    • Day Use Rooms at Jaipur in 3-4 star hotels.
    • Road Transport by AC Deluxe coaches as per the itinerary.
    • Visit monuments and locations as per itinerary.
    • Jeep ride at Amber Fort and Camel cart ride at Sam Dunes etc.
    • Meals as per the itinerary.
    • Services of Tour Manager - IRCTC Officials available at all times on tour.
    • Services of language speaking tour guides.
    • Entrance fee of monuments / locations as per itinerary.
    • Travel Insurance.
    • Inclusive of all applicable taxes i.e. GST.

    More IRCTC News

    Read more about:

    irctc rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue