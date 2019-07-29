IRCTC offers Rajasthan with Taj Mahal tour package; Check fare and package details
New Delhi, July 29: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is offering 4 nights and 5 days sojourn visit the monument of love chiselled in marble - Taj Mahal along with the famed forts of Rajasthan, enjoy a safari on the sand dunes in Jaisalmer and indulge in a traditional cultural evening with Rajasthan culinary delights at Jaipur.
Departure Dates:
- 30 Sep 2019
- 14 Oct 2019
- 9 Dec 2019
- 6 Jan 2020
- 3 Feb 2020
- 09 Mar 2020
Starting from USD 210 Per Person/Night
|Month / Year
|2019
|2020
|Majestic Rajasthan with Taj Mahal
|September
|30
|-
|October
|14
|-
|November
|-
|-
|December
|9
|-
|January
|-
|6
|February
|-
|3
|March
|-
|9
|April
|-
|-
Tariff
|Per Person Per Night
|Full Tour (4 Nights / 5 Days )
|AC 1st Class
|USD 240 Per Person
|USD 960 Per Person
|AC 2nd Class
|USD 210 Per Person
|USD 840 Per Person
|Surcharge
|
Itinerary
Day 01: Agra
Assemble at Delhi Safdurjung Railway Station at around 08:00 AM. Departure at 09:00 AM. Lunch on board. Deboard to visit Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Return back to the train. Dinner and overnight onboard. Train proceeds to Jaipur.
Day 02: Jaipur
After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Amber Fort and City Palace. Lunch at a City Hotel. Rooms shall be provided at the hotel for relaxation. Guests may choose to visit the Observatory on their own on direct payment. In the evening proceed to Chokhi Dhani - an ethnic Village Resort for Dinner. Return to the train and proceed to Jodhpur.
Day 03: Jodhpur
After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada followed by Lunch at Hotel/Restaurant. Post lunch visit the Local Market and Clock Tower. Return to train for Dinner as train proceeds to Jaisalmer.
Day 04: Jaisalmer
After onboard breakfast, visit Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake and Patwon Ki Haveli followed by Lunch at a hotel. Post lunch visit Sam Sand Dunes followed by Dinner and Cultural Evening on the dunes. Optional Alcoholic Beverages and Drinks on direct payment. Overnight on board the train and leave for Delhi.
Day 05:
Arrive Delhi
On board Breakfast and Lunch. Deboard at Safdarjung Railway Station.
The Package includes :
- Journey by Exclusive Air-Conditioned Train as per itinerary,
- Day Use Rooms at Jaipur in 3-4 star hotels.
- Road Transport by AC Deluxe coaches as per the itinerary.
- Visit monuments and locations as per itinerary.
- Jeep ride at Amber Fort and Camel cart ride at Sam Dunes etc.
- Meals as per the itinerary.
- Services of Tour Manager - IRCTC Officials available at all times on tour.
- Services of language speaking tour guides.
- Entrance fee of monuments / locations as per itinerary.
- Travel Insurance.
- Inclusive of all applicable taxes i.e. GST.