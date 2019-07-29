IRCTC offers Rajasthan with Taj Mahal tour package; Check fare and package details

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 29: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is offering 4 nights and 5 days sojourn visit the monument of love chiselled in marble - Taj Mahal along with the famed forts of Rajasthan, enjoy a safari on the sand dunes in Jaisalmer and indulge in a traditional cultural evening with Rajasthan culinary delights at Jaipur.

Departure Dates:

30 Sep 2019

14 Oct 2019

9 Dec 2019

6 Jan 2020

3 Feb 2020

09 Mar 2020

Starting from USD 210 Per Person/Night

Month / Year 2019 2020 Majestic Rajasthan with Taj Mahal September 30 - October 14 - November - - December 9 - January - 6 February - 3 March - 9 April - -

Tariff

Per Person Per Night Full Tour (4 Nights / 5 Days ) AC 1st Class USD 240 Per Person USD 960 Per Person AC 2nd Class USD 210 Per Person USD 840 Per Person Surcharge USD 150 Per Pax for confirmed 2 berth cabin in AC 1st Class for Full/Partial Tour.

USD 50 Per Pax for single occupancy in hotel for entire tour.

USD 580 Per Pax ( full / partial ) would be applicable for confirmed allocation of one lower berth only in a 2 seater first class cabin. Upper berth would not be allocated to other passenger.

USD 580 Per Pax ( full / partial ) would be applicable for confirmed allocation of two lower berths only in a 4 seater first class cabin. Two upper berths would not be allocated to other passengers.

Itinerary

Day 01: Agra

Assemble at Delhi Safdurjung Railway Station at around 08:00 AM. Departure at 09:00 AM. Lunch on board. Deboard to visit Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Return back to the train. Dinner and overnight onboard. Train proceeds to Jaipur.

Day 02: Jaipur

After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Amber Fort and City Palace. Lunch at a City Hotel. Rooms shall be provided at the hotel for relaxation. Guests may choose to visit the Observatory on their own on direct payment. In the evening proceed to Chokhi Dhani - an ethnic Village Resort for Dinner. Return to the train and proceed to Jodhpur.

Day 03: Jodhpur

After onboard breakfast, deboard to visit Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada followed by Lunch at Hotel/Restaurant. Post lunch visit the Local Market and Clock Tower. Return to train for Dinner as train proceeds to Jaisalmer.

Day 04: Jaisalmer

After onboard breakfast, visit Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisagar Lake and Patwon Ki Haveli followed by Lunch at a hotel. Post lunch visit Sam Sand Dunes followed by Dinner and Cultural Evening on the dunes. Optional Alcoholic Beverages and Drinks on direct payment. Overnight on board the train and leave for Delhi.

Day 05:

Arrive Delhi

On board Breakfast and Lunch. Deboard at Safdarjung Railway Station.

The Package includes :

Journey by Exclusive Air-Conditioned Train as per itinerary,

Day Use Rooms at Jaipur in 3-4 star hotels.

Road Transport by AC Deluxe coaches as per the itinerary.

Visit monuments and locations as per itinerary.

Jeep ride at Amber Fort and Camel cart ride at Sam Dunes etc.

Meals as per the itinerary.

Services of Tour Manager - IRCTC Officials available at all times on tour.

Services of language speaking tour guides.

Entrance fee of monuments / locations as per itinerary.

Travel Insurance.

Inclusive of all applicable taxes i.e. GST.