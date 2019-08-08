IRCTC offers for Rann of Kutch festival: Itinerary, cost and other details

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 8: Here are the IRCTC offers for the Rann of Kutch festival or Rann Utsav 2019-2020 is here. Rann Utsav is a mesmerising festival of Kutch, Gujarat, India. It is a carnival of Music, Dance, nature beauty of White Rann and much more. IRCTC has offered a special package tour to the Rann of Kutch for two nights and three days from 16th November, 2019.

Rann Utsav is the shimmering landscape that gives the enchanting moments of this Fest, it is best described as a heavenly experience. A perfect family holiday destination and fun memories.

The Rann Utsav - Tent City is an extraordinarily assembled brief city that catches the ethnic magnificence of rustic Kutch while giving a paramount ordeal. Rambling over a territory of 5,00,000 sq. mt., it is the biggest tent convenience in India till date.

IRCTC Rann of Kutch festival special package details:

Flight Details: