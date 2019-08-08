IRCTC offers for Rann of Kutch festival: Itinerary, cost and other details
New Delhi, Aug 8: Here are the IRCTC offers for the Rann of Kutch festival or Rann Utsav 2019-2020 is here. Rann Utsav is a mesmerising festival of Kutch, Gujarat, India. It is a carnival of Music, Dance, nature beauty of White Rann and much more. IRCTC has offered a special package tour to the Rann of Kutch for two nights and three days from 16th November, 2019.
Rann Utsav is the shimmering landscape that gives the enchanting moments of this Fest, it is best described as a heavenly experience. A perfect family holiday destination and fun memories.
The Rann Utsav - Tent City is an extraordinarily assembled brief city that catches the ethnic magnificence of rustic Kutch while giving a paramount ordeal. Rambling over a territory of 5,00,000 sq. mt., it is the biggest tent convenience in India till date.
IRCTC Rann of Kutch festival special package details:
Flight Details:
- Flight No: G8-551 on 16.11.2019 departs from Hyderabad (HYD)for Ahmadabad (AMD)at 08.35 hours arrival timing 10.30 hrs
- Flight No. 2T711 on 16.11.2019 departs from AMD to IXY at 14.50 hrs arrival timing 15.45hrs
- Flight No 2T712 on 18.11.2019 departs form IXY to AMD at 16.05hrs arrival timing 17.00hrs
- Flight No G8-552 on 18.11.2019 departs from ADM to HYD at 20.35 hrs arrival timing 22.20 hrs.
- Double Occupancy Per Person: 29706
- Triple Occupancy Per Person: 27563
- Child with Bed(5-11 yrs) 27566
PACKAGE TARIFF:
Class : Comfort
The tour package includes all air tickets, two nights AC tent accommodation in Rann of Kutch, all meals, transportation via AC vehicle as mentioned in the itinerary, tour escort services, travel insurance, toll and parking charges.
The package includes many interesting sight like Swami Narayan temple, Aina Mahal at Bhuj, Gandhi nu Gaam crafts village etc.
So make some great memories with your family in the white sands of Rann of Kutch.