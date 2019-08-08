  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IRCTC offers for Rann of Kutch festival: Itinerary, cost and other details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 8: Here are the IRCTC offers for the Rann of Kutch festival or Rann Utsav 2019-2020 is here. Rann Utsav is a mesmerising festival of Kutch, Gujarat, India. It is a carnival of Music, Dance, nature beauty of White Rann and much more. IRCTC has offered a special package tour to the Rann of Kutch for two nights and three days from 16th November, 2019.

    Rann Utsav is the shimmering landscape that gives the enchanting moments of this Fest, it is best described as a heavenly experience. A perfect family holiday destination and fun memories.

    IRCTC offers for Rann of Kutch festival: Itinerary, cost and other details

    The Rann Utsav - Tent City is an extraordinarily assembled brief city that catches the ethnic magnificence of rustic Kutch while giving a paramount ordeal. Rambling over a territory of 5,00,000 sq. mt., it is the biggest tent convenience in India till date.

    IRCTC Rann of Kutch festival special package details:

    Flight Details:

    Read more about:

    irctc kutch

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue