IRCTC offers: Experience Guwahati and Shillong tour package from Rs.18,460 per person

New Delhi, July 05: IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways' online ticketing operations, is offering a tour package - called 'The Abode of Clouds', to Guwahati starting tariff of Rs.18,460 per person.

The tour will be for period of four nights and five days, and will commence from 01- July- 30-Nov-19. The package will cover areas like Guwahati, Shillong, Cherrapunjee and Mawlynnong.

Package Details

Package Name Eastern Scotland Ex-Guwahati Destination Covered Guwahati–Shillong-Cherrapunjee-Mawlynnong. Tour Starting Date Every Day - From 01- July- 30-Nov-19. No of Seats 10

Package Cost Per Person:

For 2 Pax Rs 18460/- Per Person For 3 Pax Rs 14170/- Per Person For 4 Pax Rs 15120/- Per Person For 6 Pax Rs 13180/- Per Person For 10 Pax Rs 12470/- Per Person Extra Pax/Child Rs 5590/- Per Person

Package Itinerary

Day 01: Guwahati - Shillong (130 KMS / 3 hrs drive)

On arrival at Airport or Railway Station, get transferred to Shillong. Shillong the capital of Meghalaya and home to several waterfalls, Picturesque landscape also known as Scotland of the East. On the way stop for halt at breathtaking Umium Lake also known as Barapani. On arrival check in to the hotel. After Refreshment, (as per time available) visit Don Bosco Museum and Lady Haydri Park. In the evening stroll around Shillong's famous Police Bazaar (the most happening place and the main market area). Dinner & Overnight stay at Shillong.

Day 02: Shillong - Cherrapunjee - Shillong (60 KMs / 2 hrs)

After breakfast in the morning start for excursion to Cherrapunjee, the second wettest place on the earth. On the way visit the famous Elephant Falls and Shillong Peak - to enjoy a bird's eye view of Shillong city. At Cherrapunjee visit - Dwan Syiem View Point, Mawsmai Cave, Mawsmai Falls, Seven Sisters Falls and Nohkalikai Falls, Eco park and Ramkrishna mission. Return back to Shillong in evening. Dinner & Overnight Stay at Shillong.

Day 03: Shillong - Mawlynnong (90 KMs / 3 hrs )

After breakfast check out and proceed to Mawlynnong village, situated 90 kms ahead of Shillong on the Shillong-Dawki Road. It is the cleanest village in Asia. Enjoy the sightseeing of the village in Paved walkways and beautiful flowerbed all along mark the village, visit Living Root Bridge, Acacia Plantation and an excellent view of the faraway plains of Bangladesh all contribute to the ambience of this village. Return back to Shillong in evening. Dinner & Overnight Stay at Shillong.

Day 04: Shillong - Guwahati ( 130 KMs / 3 hrs)

After breakfast check-out from Hotel and transfer to Guwahati airport/station.

Package Inclusion

Welcome drinks on arrival.

Accommodation on twin Sharing Basis in Deluxe hotel.

Meal Plan MAP ( Breakfast + Dinner )

Exclusive Non A/c vehicle for transfers & sight- seeing. The vehicle will not be at disposal it will be available to guest as per itinerary only (point to point basis).

All permit fees & hotel taxes (as per itinerary).

Exclusions:

Any kind service not mentioned above.

Personal Expenses such as Laundry, telephone calls, tips & gratuity, mineral water, soft & hard drinks, Porter age, still / Video Camera fees etc.

Additional sightseeing or ext

Darshan Ticket for Maa Kamakhya Temple, Entrance Fees & Guide charges.

Any cost arising due to natural calamities like, landslides, road blockage, political disturbances (strikes), etc (to be borne by the client, which is directly payable on the spot).

Any increase in taxes or fuel price or usage of vehicle, other than mentioned in the itinerary.

leading to increase in cost on surface transportation & land arrangements, which may come into effect prior to departure.

Any additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary.

Any service not specified in inclusions.