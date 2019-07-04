IRCTC offers 6 day tour to Gaya, Varanasi, Allahabad for Rs 11,555

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 04: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering five nights and six days travel package to Gaya-Varanasi-Sarnath-Allahabad.

Varanasi also Benares, Banaras or Kashi, is a holiest of the seven sacred cities (Sapta Puri) in Hinduismand Jainism. Hindus believe that death at Varanasi brings salvation. It is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and the oldest in India. Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the holiest of Shiva temples.

IRCTC offers 7-day tour to Haridwar, Rishikesh and Vaishnodevi; check details

The tour package is priced at Rs.11,555 which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

Package Code :- SCBR07

Day 01

Departure from Bhubaneswar railway station by 12801 at 23.10 hrs. Full night journey.

Day 02

Arrive at Gaya railway station at 14:00 Hrs. Proceed for Bodhgaya .Transfer to hotel. Check in at hotel. After freshen up visit to of Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhi Tree & Great Buddha Statue.Dinner & stay at Gaya.

Day 03

In the morning after breakfast visit to Vishnupad Mandir & Pind Pradan Puja on your own. proceed for Varanasi. On arrival transfer to hotel.Dinner & stay at Varanasi.

Day 04

Early morning proceed for Ganga snan,Kasi Viswanath Temple, Kasi Visalakshi Temple & Annapoorni Temple. Kal bhairav temple.back to hotel.After breakfast visit to Sarnath & BHU.Evening ganga aarti.Dinner & stay at Varanasi.

Day 05

Early morning check out from hotel (04.00 hrs) Proceed to Allahabad .(Breakfast Enroute)On arrival ganga snan at Triveni Sangam - the Ganga, Yamuna and the Mythical Saraswati, Pataalpuri Mandir & Hanuman Garhi &. Aloki devi shakti peeth .Lunch enroute & Drop at Allahabad Railway Station by 1430 Hrs to board train No. 12816 ,departure at 15.15 Hrs.

Day 06

Arrival at Bhubaneswar railway station at 10.40 Hrs.

Package Includes:

1. Train journey by 3A/SL class.

2. A/c accommodation as per the itinerary.

3. A/c road transportation as per the itinerary.

4. All sightseeing and excursion as per the itinerary.

5. Driver cum guide service.

6. Entry fees(Wherever applicable)

7. Assistance for normal Darshan.

8. Food service: 03 Breakfast ,01 Lunch & 03 Dinner

9. Travel insurance.

10. Toll, parking and all applicable GST.