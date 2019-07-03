IRCTC offers 6-day tour package to Shirdi at Rs 7,955; check details

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 03: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) tourism is offering a 5 nights and 6 days package to Shiradi. Also enjoy a visit to Shani Shignapur, Muktidam, Panchvati and Triambakeshwar to attain true spiritual bliss.

In order to avail this tour package, customers can book tickets on IRCTC website, tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices or regional offices. The tour package is priced at Rs.7,955.

Package Details

Package Code SCBR01 Package Name Shiridi Sai Baba Darshan Duration 05 Nights/06 Days Destination Covered Shirdi (Sai Baba), Shani Singanapur & Nasik (Muktidham-Panchavati-Triambakeswar) Frequency Tuesday Meal Plan EP

Package Tariff:

Class Single Double Triple Child with Bed Child w/o Bed Comfort (3A) 13450 11485 10865 5545 5175 Standard (SL) 10540 8575 7955 2635 2265

Tour Itinerary:

Day 01: Departure from Bhubaneswar Railway Station by Train No.22866, PURI-LTT SF Exp. at 06:45 hrs. Full day & night journey

Departure from Bhubaneswar Railway Station by Train No.22866, PURI-LTT SF Exp. at 06:45 hrs. Full day & night journey Day 02: Arrival at Manmad Railway Station at 08:17hrs. Proceed for Shirdi. After arrival, transfer to the hotel & check-in. After lunch (at own cost), depart for visit of Shani Shinganapur. After darshan, back to the hotel & night-stay.

Arrival at Manmad Railway Station at 08:17hrs. Proceed for Shirdi. After arrival, transfer to the hotel & check-in. After lunch (at own cost), depart for visit of Shani Shinganapur. After darshan, back to the hotel & night-stay. Day 03: Full day free time for darshan of Shirdi Sai Baba.

Full day free time for darshan of Shirdi Sai Baba. Day 04: After breakfast (at own cost); proceed towards Nasik. After arrival, sightseeing of Muktidham, Panchavati & Triambakeshwar. Then, back to hotel at Shirdi and dinner (at own cost).

After breakfast (at own cost); proceed towards Nasik. After arrival, sightseeing of Muktidham, Panchavati & Triambakeshwar. Then, back to hotel at Shirdi and dinner (at own cost). Day 05: Check-out from the hotel & drop at MMR Railway Station by 02:00 hrs to board the Train No.12879, LTT-BBS SF Exp. at 04:30 hrs. Full day and night journey.

Check-out from the hotel & drop at MMR Railway Station by 02:00 hrs to board the Train No.12879, LTT-BBS SF Exp. at 04:30 hrs. Full day and night journey. Day 06: Arrival at Bhubaneswar Railway Station at 07:15 hrs.

Package Includes:

Train journey by 3A/SL class.

A/c accommodation as per the itinerary.

A/c road transportation as per the itinerary.

Assistance for normal darshan (wherever applicable).

Travel insurance.

Toll, parking and all applicable GST.

Cancellation Policy

For cancellation of your ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website http://www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters.