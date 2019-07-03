For Quick Alerts
IRCTC offers 6-day tour package to Shirdi at Rs 7,955; check details
New Delhi, July 03: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) tourism is offering a 5 nights and 6 days package to Shiradi. Also enjoy a visit to Shani Shignapur, Muktidam, Panchvati and Triambakeshwar to attain true spiritual bliss.
In order to avail this tour package, customers can book tickets on IRCTC website, tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices or regional offices. The tour package is priced at Rs.7,955.
Package Details
|Package Code
|SCBR01
|Package Name
|Shiridi Sai Baba Darshan
|Duration
|05 Nights/06 Days
|Destination Covered
|Shirdi (Sai Baba), Shani Singanapur & Nasik (Muktidham-Panchavati-Triambakeswar)
|Frequency
|Tuesday
|Meal Plan
|EP
Package Tariff:
|Class
|Single
|Double
|Triple
|Child with Bed
|Child w/o Bed
|Comfort (3A)
|13450
|11485
|10865
|5545
|5175
|Standard (SL)
|10540
|8575
|7955
|2635
|2265
Tour Itinerary:
- Day 01: Departure from Bhubaneswar Railway Station by Train No.22866, PURI-LTT SF Exp. at 06:45 hrs. Full day & night journey
- Day 02: Arrival at Manmad Railway Station at 08:17hrs. Proceed for Shirdi. After arrival, transfer to the hotel & check-in. After lunch (at own cost), depart for visit of Shani Shinganapur. After darshan, back to the hotel & night-stay.
- Day 03: Full day free time for darshan of Shirdi Sai Baba.
- Day 04: After breakfast (at own cost); proceed towards Nasik. After arrival, sightseeing of Muktidham, Panchavati & Triambakeshwar. Then, back to hotel at Shirdi and dinner (at own cost).
- Day 05: Check-out from the hotel & drop at MMR Railway Station by 02:00 hrs to board the Train No.12879, LTT-BBS SF Exp. at 04:30 hrs. Full day and night journey.
- Day 06: Arrival at Bhubaneswar Railway Station at 07:15 hrs.
Package Includes:
- Train journey by 3A/SL class.
- A/c accommodation as per the itinerary.
- A/c road transportation as per the itinerary.
- Assistance for normal darshan (wherever applicable).
- Travel insurance.
- Toll, parking and all applicable GST.
Cancellation Policy
For cancellation of your ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website http://www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters.