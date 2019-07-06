IRCTC offer: Enjoy 6-day Kerala tour on Indian Railways with house boat stay; details here

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 06: Planning to visit God's own country? If yes, then you would be glad to know that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offering five-night and six-day starting price of Rs. 25,615 per person.

The trip will cover destinations such as Cochin, Munnar, Kumarakom, Trivandrum and Kovalam. The tour, scheduled to start from Bhubaneswar on September 20, 2019, will be on IndiGo flight, according to the IRCTC Tourism website.

Package Details

Package Name Majestic Kerala With House Boat Stay Ex. Bhubaneswar Destination Covered Cochin - Munnar – Kumarakom-Trivandrum-Kovalam Travelling Mode Flight Airport/Departure Time 14:45 hrs Frequency/Tour Date 20.09.2019

Flight Schedule

From To Date Flight. No. Departure Arrival BBI MAA 20.09.2019 6E-756 14:45 hrs 16:40 hrs MAA COK 20.09.2019 6E-314 18:10 hrs 19:25 hrs TRV MAA 25.09.2019 6E-606 17:00 hrs 18:20 hrs MAA BBI 25.09.2019 6E-193 20:35 hrs 22:25 hrs

Package Tariff: Per Person

Class Comfort Adult on Single Occupancy Rs.36860 Adult on Double Occupancy Rs.27285 Adult on Triple Occupancy Rs.25615 Child(2-11 years) with bed Rs.22400 Child(2-11 years) without bed Rs.19475

Cancellation policy

For cancellation of your ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters.