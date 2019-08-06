  • search
    IRCTC iMudra payment wallet: Benefits, limit and How to register

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: IRCTC iMudra is a new payment wallet that allows you to seamlessly book train tickets, shop online and send money to friends and family.

    An iMudra account comes with a digital wallet and a prepaid card. Whether you are booking tickets on IRCTC, purchasing goods at a nearby retail store or withdrawing money from an ATM, iMudra makes all these transactions easy, secure and seamless.

    IRCTC iMudra offers the convenience of accessing your wallet across a mobile app, tablet and desktop. You can use IRCTC iMudra wallet on the go, at home and across any platform. The iMudra digital wallet comes with a virtual and physical card. So, whether you are purchasing goods online or offline, it can be done absolutely hassle-free and secure on every transaction.

    Benefits of using iMudra wallet

    • Instantly book train tickets and save time without payment approvals.
    • Save payment gateway charges by paying a flat Rs.10/- booking fee.
    • Generate both virtual & physical cards to shop online and at offline merchant outlets.
    • Safe and secure without sharing card details while booking train tickets.

    IRCTC fraud alert: Important advisory released

    IRCTC iMudra digital wallet: How to register

    • Visit the IRCTC iMudra website
    • Click on "Signup" tab and fill in the details.
    • You will be requested to verify your mobile number through OTP.
    • Once you are registered, you will get a virtual card and a physical card.

    iMudra card ATM charges: First three transactions in a month on a Federal Bank ATM are free. Any subsequent transaction will be charged at a rate of Rs 20 + applicable taxes. Any transaction on a non-Federal Bank ATMs will be charged at a rate of Rs 20 + applicable taxes. Currently, the card allows you to make purchases only on Indian websites only.

    Wallet limit: For minimum KYC verified users, monthly wallet limit is Rs 10,000. For full KYC verified users, monthly wallet limit is Rs 1,00,000. Full KYC enables users to send money to friends and family (recipient needs to be full KYC as well), enables ATM withdrawal on the physical card.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 8:47 [IST]
