Irate passenger offloaded from Indigo airline for saying,'am i carrying a bomb in my bag?'

India

Chennai, Mar 06: IndiGo airlines offloaded a passenger who got irated due to the increased security check at the airport and mentioned the word 'bomb' to airline staff, amid tensions between India and Pakistan and a high-security alert for all airports and airlines in the country.

The passenger has been identified as Alex Mathew resident of Pathanamthitta, Kerala. Mathew, is alleged to have said, "Am I carrying a bomb in my bag?" to the IndiGo airline staff at Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Immediately after the incident, a Quick Response Team, Dog Squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and carried out inspection of the passenger's luggage. The call was declared as 'Non-Specific' after nothing suspicious was found.

IndiGo Airlines also confirmed the incident occurred at Chennai Airport about 1930 hours during 'Secondary Ladder Point Security' (SLPC) of the Indigo flight 6E-582 from Cochin to Bhubaneswar.

The security at all the airports in the country is heightened in the wake of the present situation after air strikes on Pakistan.