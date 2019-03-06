  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Irate passenger offloaded from Indigo airline for saying,'am i carrying a bomb in my bag?'

    By
    |

    Chennai, Mar 06: IndiGo airlines offloaded a passenger who got irated due to the increased security check at the airport and mentioned the word 'bomb' to airline staff, amid tensions between India and Pakistan and a high-security alert for all airports and airlines in the country.

    The passenger has been identified as Alex Mathew resident of Pathanamthitta, Kerala. Mathew, is alleged to have said, "Am I carrying a bomb in my bag?" to the IndiGo airline staff at Chennai airport on Tuesday.

    Irate Passenger removed from Indigo airline for saying,am i carrying a bomb in my bag?
    Representational Image

    Immediately after the incident, a Quick Response Team, Dog Squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and carried out inspection of the passenger's luggage. The call was declared as 'Non-Specific' after nothing suspicious was found.

    Also Read | IndiGo posts 'really really really' viral meme on Twitter gets trolled by Twitterati instead

    IndiGo Airlines also confirmed the incident occurred at Chennai Airport about 1930 hours during 'Secondary Ladder Point Security' (SLPC) of the Indigo flight 6E-582 from Cochin to Bhubaneswar.

    The security at all the airports in the country is heightened in the wake of the present situation after air strikes on Pakistan.

    More indigo NewsView All

    Read more about:

    indigo passenger

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue