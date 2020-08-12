Bengaluru: 2 dead in violent clash over Facebook post, 110 arrested

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Two persons were killed in Bengaluru after police opened fire on Tuesday night. The firing took place as violence broke out after a youth alleged posted derogatory content inciting hatred on Facebook.

The members of the minority community pelted stone at the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy. The youth said to be associated with the Congress lawmaker has been arrested. 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. 60 police personnel have also sustained injuries.

The attackers, who went on rampage not only threw stones at the house but also demanded the arrest of the MLA and his relative. The mob comprising over 100 people also torched about 15 vehicles.

"A Facebook post by my sister's son has gone viral. I have nothing to do with the post. The post is said to be against some particular community and I have asked the police to arrest the person who has put up the offensive post," said Srinivas Murthy.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's residence in Bengaluru vandalised, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew. Karnataka Home Minister says, "Issue to be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants." pic.twitter.com/Xa1q6SI6mG — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Srinivasamurthy also released a video and appealed to the community members to not resort to violence. "I am appealing to my Muslim brethren that we should not resort to violence for the fault committed by some miscreants. There is no need to fight. We all are brothers. We will get the person punished as per law. We will also be with you. I appeal to the Muslim friends to be calm," he said in a video message.

The police rushed to the spot to control the violence. The attackers later staged a protest in front of the police station demanding an FIR against the MLA.

Following the incident, Congress leader and Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan rushed to the spot and tried to comfort the agitated mob.

"I am hopeful that police will take action against all those who are responsible for this. I also request everyone to stay calm and maintain peace in the area," Khan tweeted.

After learning about the incident, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had rushed to the spot but his intervention too did not stop the rioters. Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said riots and arson are against law and warned the rioters that he has given police a free hand to contain the violence.

"Issue to be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants," he said.