    Irani must address grievances of NIPCCD staff

    New Delhi, July 02: Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani must address the grievances of National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) staff.

    According to sources, the internal politics within the NIPCCD may hamper its effectiveness.

    The NIPCCD is tasked with promotion of voluntary action research, training and documentation in the overall domain of women empowerment and child development in India. Established in 1966, the Institute has five Regional Centres: Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, and Mohali.

    "There are three senior consultants in NIPCCD in Information Technology Division, Adolescent Guidance Service Centre (AGSC)- Child Division, and Nutrition Division. To eliminate one senior consultant for unknown reasons, an official of the Common Services department has convinced the top official of NIPCCD to scrap all the senior consultant posts completely," says a source.

    "Out of three senior consultants, two are Technical Consultants whose services are very important for NIPCCD's smooth functioning. To eliminate one person, the entire cadre of senior consultants is being scrapped in the name of Ministry," laments the source.

    The matter needs urgent attention of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani as many questions are being raised within the NIPCCD staff after the talks of scrapping of senior consultants posts get louder.

    "Why should the Ministry scrap senior consultant posts at NIPCCD? Why is the same rule not applicable to other organisations like Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which come under the Ministry of Women and Child Development?" asks the source.

    The source also points out the different treatment by the Ministry to CARA, NCPCR, and NIPCCD.

    "For example, the monthly payment for junior and senior consultants is Rs. 60000 and Rs 80000 respectively at CARA, NCPCR, and etcetera. Salaries for the same posts at NIPCCD are Rs 35000 and Rs 50000 only. Why is this discrepancy when all departments are under the same ministry," asks the source.

    It further adds that the entrance exams and interviews are not conducted repeatedly for the contractual staff in other organisations like CARA and NCPCR once they are taken in.

    "They don't write again examinations, whereas every year exams and interviews are repeatedly conducted for the contractual staff only at NIPCCD, which is unfair," says the source.

    It adds that there is also discrepancy in giving break days.

    "Whereas the break in other organisations for the contractual staff is given with prior intimation, no such intimation is given to the NIPCCD contractual staff and they are kept in the dark about the break days. The officials make NIPCCD contractual staff come to the office during break and take work from them without any compensation," says the source.

    It adds that only WCD Minister Smriti Irani's intervention would set things right at NIPCCD.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 7:19 [IST]
