Iqbal Kaskar: Extortion over a plate of biriyani and beja fry

Iqbal Kaskar, the pudgy faced brother of Dawood Ibrahim was arrested by the Thane police last week in connection with an extortion racket. Up before a set of tough interrogators, Iqbal has revealed the role of two corporators who helped run the racket.

The coporators are likely to be summoned for questioning and the probability of an arrest is not ruled out. During the interrogation, Kaskar details how he rewarded the coporator for helping him collect money.

Iqbal had identified a builder in the Thane area and told the corporator to collect Rs 30 lakh from him. The corporator, notorious for land grabbing and illegal constructions in an around the Thane area contacted the builder and asked him to cough up the money.

The builder said that he could pay the money in installments. The deal was struck and the amount was collected in six installments. After collecting the last installment, the corporator met with Kaskar and handed him the money.

Kaskar was impressed and took the corporator out for a treat. An officer privy to the probe informed that Kaskar and the coporator went out for dinner at a famous restaurant in Pydhonie, Mumbai. On the menu was a plate of biriyani and beja fry. It may be recalled that Iqbal at the time of his arrest was eating biriyani and watching his favourite show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati."

Iqbal has also revealed the role played by the second corporator in the case. He played the role of forcibly brokering a deal between Iqbal and a jeweler in the Thane area. The corporator was paid a portion of the protection money, Iqbal also revealed.

