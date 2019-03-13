  • search
    IPS with tenure of 6 months to be appointed DGP: SC

    New Delhi, Mar 13: In an order on a PIL regarding police reforms, the Supreme Court revised norms for appointment of DGP's in states. Officers with residual period of retirement of at least 6 months to be considered to the post of DGPs.

    The apex court also fixed minimum tenure for officers eligible for appointment. The top court said the selection to the post of police chief in states should be "purely on merit".

    Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi pronounced the order that modified its July 3, 2018 directions passed in a PIL filed by retired officer Prakash Singh.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
