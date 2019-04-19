IPS Association slams Pragya Thakur for 'insulting 26/11 martyr'; EC Launches probe

Bhopal, Apr 19: The Election Commission of India on Friday has launched a probe against Malegaon blast accused and BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her comments on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare who had died while fighting terrorists.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer said,'' A Complaint received against BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, for her comments on 26/11 martyr. Cognizance taken. The matter is under enquiry.''

Earlier in the day, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said former Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she cursed him for treating her badly.

She said she had cursed him for treating her "very badly" while she was in custody in the Malegaon blast case. "Hemant Karkare falsely implicated me. He died of his karma. I told him, he will be destroyed. I told him his entire dynasty will be erased," Pragya said.

Meanwhile, IPS Association strongly condemned Sadhvi Pragya's comments on late Hemant Karkare.

The association wrote on Twitter, "Ashok Chakra awardee late Sri Hemant Karkare, IPS made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected."

Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008. "Maine kaha tera (Karkare) sarvanash hoga," she said.

The BJP on Wednesday fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal seat, where she is set to have a direct contest with Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.

