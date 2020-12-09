YouTube
    IPL, coronavirus, Dil Bechara most-searched topics on Google in 2020

    By
    |

    Google has released its list of the top trending searches in India for 2020, and, "coronavirus," "election results," and "Indian Premier League" led the way.

    While the excitement around the Indian Premier League (IPL) made it the top trending query, presidential elections in the US also triggered significant searches along with Bihar and Delhi assembly polls.

    US President-elect Joe Biden was among the top trending personalities, along with TV journalist Arnab Goswami, as per Google India's 'Year in Search' results, announced on Wednesday.

    Solar Eclipse 2020: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India?

    Interestingly, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Scheme), which provides monetary support to farmers, also made it to the trending charts.

    Also, after bollywood star actor Sushant Singh Rajput's controversial suicide case, his movie Dil Bechara, which was released after his death, takes place on the top search list.

    Check here the top 10 list of most searched on Google in 2020

    1. Indian Premier League
    2. Coronavirus
    3. US election results
    4. PM Kisan Yojana
    5. Bihar election results
    6. Delhi election results
    7. Dil Bechara
    8. Joe Biden
    9. Leap day
    10. Arnab Goswami

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 17:12 [IST]
