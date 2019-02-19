IOCL recruitment 2019: Apply for 466 various posts

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 19: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 466 various posts. Attendant Operator, Fitter, Technician Apprentice, Technician Technician, Secretarial Assistant, Attendant Operator, Accountant posts vacant in IOCL. Candidates can apply before 08.03.2019.

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed ITI, Diploma, Degree or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Age Limit:

    • Minimum Age Limit : 18 Years
    • Maximum Age Limit : 21 Years

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

    Important Dates:

    • Starting Date for Submission of Application : 16.02.2019
    • Last date for Submission of Application : 08.03.2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
