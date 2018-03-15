INX Media: SC extends relief for Karti, to adjudicate powers of ED to arrest under PMLA

The Supreme Court has said that Karti Chidambaram will not be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate until March 26. Earlier the Delhi High Court had granted Karti interim relief from arrest until March 22.

The SC also transferred the ED case pending in the Delhi High Court. The case relating to the adjudication of the ED's power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act will now be heard by the SC.

Both Karti and Nirav Modi had challenged the power of the ED to arrest under the PMLA.

Karti who was arrested by the CBI had moved the Delhi High Court and also the Supreme Court. In his plea, he said that he apprehended an arrest by the ED. In his interim prayer, he had sought protection from arrest.

Karti was last week remanded in judicial custody by a special CBI court. The court will on the next date of hearing take up his bail plea.

OneIndia News

