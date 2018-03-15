INX Media: 'Karti cannot be arrested by ED till March 22', says Delhi HC

Karti Chidambaram has been granted protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate till March 22. The order was passed by the Delhi High Court.

Earlier the court had halted his arrest till March 20. Following this Karti, an accused in the INX Media case had filed another application seeking extension for another two days. The interim relief was granted and the matter will be taken up next on March 22.

Karti who was arrested by the CBI had moved the Delhi High Court. In his plea he said that he apprehended an arrest by the ED. In his interim prayer he had sought protection from arrest.

Karti was last week remanded in judicial custody by a special CBI court. The court will on the next date of hearing take up his bail plea.

