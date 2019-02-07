INX Media: Indrani Mukerjea seeks to turn approver, will court permit it?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 07: Indrani Mukerjea, a former director of INX Media has decided to become an approver in the case, in which she is an accused along with Karti Chidambaram.

She would be produced before a Delhi Court today through video conferencing, where her plea would be examined. She is currently lodged in a Mumbai jail and is facing trial in the murder case of her daughter, Sheena Bora.

The Delhi could would have to determine, whether she has decided to turn approver out of her own will or whether she was doing so under pressure. Once this process is completed, the court would consider her plea to grant her pardon as an accused and make her a prosecution witness.

It may be recalled that she had recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate claiming that Karti has demanded 1 million USD from her and her husband Peter Mukerjea. She had said that the demand was made to get FIPB clearance from the government.

Further Indrani had said that she and her husband Peter had sought the help of Karti's firm once their FIPB clearance was rejected. They had sought for a clearance of Rs 305 crore, but the FIBP allowed only Rs 5 crore, she had also told the CBI.

Once Chess Management was hired, the clearance came through and they had paid the firm Rs 10 lakh for its services, she had also said.