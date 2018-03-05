INX Media: In face to face questioning with Karti, Indrani says sought help for FIPB clearance

There was no change in the statement of Indrani Mukerjea who was brought face to face with Karti Chidambaram by the CBI while probing the INX Media case. Karti was taken to Mumbai and was brought face to face with Indrani who is currently lodged in jail on charges of allegedly murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora.

Karti's remand in CBI custody ends today. He will be produced before the court and the CBI would inform the judge about the statement made by Indrani during the probe. The CBI would seek further remand of Karti as he would need to be brought before the other accused in the case.

Indrani had recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In her statement, she said that she had sought the help of Chess Management Service. Further, Indrani had said that she and her husband Peter had sought the help of Karti's firm once their FIPB clearance was rejected. They had sought for a clearance of Rs 305 crore, but the FIBP allowed only Rs 5 crore.

Once Chess Management was hired, the clearance came through and they had paid the firm Rs 10 lakh for its services, she had also said.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.