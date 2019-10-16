INX Media: ED arrests P Chidambaram from Tihar jail

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 16: A three-member Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested former Union Minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX media money laundering case.

Earlier today, a team of ED officials, who arrived at the prison at 8:15 am, were in the premises for about 2 hours during which they are understood to have briefly grilled 74-year-old Chidambaram after which he was placed under arrest.

The arrest has been made under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency will now move court to seek his fresh custody.

The ED investigating team is following the procedure after a local court here on Tuesday allowed the central agency to interrogate the senior Congress leader in this case.

His son Karti Chidambaram and wife Nalini Chidambaram also visited Tihar jail on Wednesday morning.

"I came to meet my father. He is in good spirits. Whatever these procedural games are being played are for political theatrics. This is a bogus investigation," Karti Chidambaram told reporters after meeting his father.

A Delhi court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take custody of Chidambaram in INX Media case.

Probing corruption charges in the INX Media case, the CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21. The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody.

Later, on September 5, he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail, which was extended from time to time and is set to expire on October 17.

The ED has sought Chidambaram's custody on the ground that he is required to seek information about some overseas shell companies and 17 bank accounts.