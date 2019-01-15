INX media: Court extends interim protection to Chidambaram

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 15: Delhi High Court has extended the interim protection of former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case. The court has fixed 24th January as next date in the case.

    The protection was earlier granted to Chidambaram after he filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court fearing arrest after cases were registered by both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him. The CBI had filed charges against Chidambaram and his son Karthi in July last year.

    Chidambaram was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on January 7 in the money laundering case and recorded his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    This was the second time that the senior Congress leader had deposed before the agency. The ED had earlier also questioned him in the Aircel-Maxis PMLA case.

    Chidambaram and his son, Karti, have been under the scanner of the CBI and ED in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife, Indrani Mukerjea.

    The alleged irregularities took place in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance minister under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

    In February, Karti was arrested for his alleged role in the case. The court, however, granted him bail in March.

