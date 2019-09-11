INX Media: Chidambaram to feature for first time in CBI chargesheet this month

New Delhi, Sep 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation is all set to chargesheet former union minister, P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The chargesheet which would be ready soon, would be filed in the special court, likely by the third week of September CBI sources tell OneIndia.

Incidentally this would be the first time that Chidambaram's name would figure in the chargesheet. Along with Chidambaram, the CBI would also name 10 other accused in the chargesheet. This would include both individuals and some companied which are accused in the INX Media case.

Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in the Tihar jail was questioned several times while in CBI custody. The source said that he was questioned and even confronted with documents. All these aspects would be part of the chargesheet, the official also said.

INX Media case explained:

INX entered into a criminal conspiracy with Karti Chidambaram to amicably settle a case of violation of foreign investment norms by the company in 2007.

The media firm had brought in Rs 305 crore through foreign investment even as the FIPB had approved foreign inflow of only Rs 4.62 crore.

Karti was engaged by the firm "by virtue of his relationship with the then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, the CBI alleged.

Karti Chidambaram exercised influence over certain FIPB officials and the department instead of investigating the case, extended undue favours to the media firm by asking it to apply for fresh FIPB approval on the downstream investment of Rs 305 crore in violation of norms. INX Media was granted FIPB permission for the investment which had already come into the firm.

Karti Chidambaram received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media for "management consultancy charges" through Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Ltd, a firm which was indirectly controlled by Chidambaram. CBI says that this was done to conceal the identity of Chidambaram.

CBI alleges that invoices of at least Rs 3.5 crore were raised in favour of INX Group in the name of companies where Chidambaram has direct and indirect interests.