    INX Media: Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking bail in ED case

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 23: Former Finance Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved a bail plea in Delhi High Court in connection with the INX Media.

    The 74-year old Congress leader, who is in ED custody till October 24, was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case on Tuesday.

    P Chidambaram
    P Chidambaram

    On October 17, he was arrested by the ED which is probing the money laundering charges separately in the same case.

    On Tuesday, a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi granted bail to Chidambaram on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with a surety of the same amount.

    INX Media: Chidambaram gets bail in CBI case, to stay in ED custody

    It also asked him to deposit his passport with the special court if it has not been deposited already, and that he should not leave the country without its permission. He should also make himself available for interrogation, the apex court said.

    CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.

    Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.The Delhi high court had on August 20, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by CBI and ED.

    Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
