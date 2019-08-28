INX Media: Chidambaram likely to be made main accused, five officers to be probed

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is questioning former union minister, P Chidambaram would also probe five other officers in connection with the INX Media case.

    Chidambaram, who is in CBI custody currently is also likely to be made as the main accused in the case. The agency would also question five other officers, who were allegedly involved in the FIBP process, a CBI source informed OneIndia.

    File photo of Chidambaram
    The officers include an additional secretary, under secretary, director, joint secretary and a section officer.

    Fear of coercive methods by ED, Chidambaram files fresh plea in SC

    Meanwhile the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection granted to Chidambaram from being arrested by the ED. Hearing in the case, would continue on Wednesday as well.

    On Tuesday, Chidambaram filed an affidavit, in which he said that he was being targeted and persecuted. Allegations are being made against me to destroy my reputation, he also said. He said that he feared use of coercive methods by the ED, if taken into custody. The ED can't get a free hand. I am not the beneficial owner or creator/incorporator of any foreign company," he also said.

    In another development, Chidambaram's family released a statement in which they said, "we challenge govt to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account/property or shell company anywhere in the world. We are absolutely confident that ultimately truth will prevail."

    Produce a shred of evidence, Chidambaram's family challenges government

    "We are a small family possessed of enough wealth. We are all income tax assesses. We do not crave for money and we don't seek money in unlawful ways. We are therefore astounded by allegations of properties in multiple countries, multiple bank accounts, numerous shell companies, etc," the statement also read.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 5:47 [IST]
