INX media: Chidambaram can't be arrested till Nov 29 as Delhi HC extends interim protection

New Delhi, Oct 25: The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended former Union Minister P Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest till November 29.

The court had earlier granted protection from arrest to the senior Congress leader and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis case till November 1. The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

It was during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister in the UPA-1 government that clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was granted to the two ventures, in which alleged irregularities have been found.

In the INX Media case, the CBI registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds -- to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance Minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti was also arrested in the matter on February 28, for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case. He was granted bail on March 23.

The CBI has challenged the bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in the Supreme Court.