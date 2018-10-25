  • search

INX media: Chidambaram can't be arrested till Nov 29 as Delhi HC extends interim protection

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 25: The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended former Union Minister P Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest till November 29.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    The court had earlier granted protection from arrest to the senior Congress leader and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis case till November 1. The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

    Also Read Chidambaram is evasive, needs to be questioned in custody: CBI

    It was during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister in the UPA-1 government that clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was granted to the two ventures, in which alleged irregularities have been found.

    In the INX Media case, the CBI registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds -- to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance Minister.

    Also Read CBI fued: Congress to hold protests against govt to demand the reinstatement of Director Alok Verma

    Chidambaram's son Karti was also arrested in the matter on February 28, for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case. He was granted bail on March 23.

    The CBI has challenged the bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in the Supreme Court.

    Read more about:

    chidambaram inx media

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue