INX Media: CBI gets custody of Peter Mukerjea till March 31

The CBI has got custody of Peter Mukerjea till March 31 in the INX Media case. In its affidavit the CBI said that to further its probe in the case, it was seeking his custody.

Peter Mukerjea is now jailed in a Mumbai jail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case. His wife too is lodged in jail in connection with the same case.

The CBI further said that in furtherance of its investigation and in the wake of fresh evidence, it would need to bring Peter face to face with Karti Chidambaram. Karti Chidambaram was last week released from the Tihar jail on bail. On Saturday, a CBI court granted him anticipatory bail and directed the Enforcement Directorate not to arrest him till the next date of hearing.

The CBI states after the confrontation between Indrani Mukerjea and Karti at a jail in Mumbai, it is important for the probe to bring him face to face with Peter.

During the confrontation last month, Indrani had said that she had paid a bribe to Karti through his firm for FIPB clearance.

