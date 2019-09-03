  • search
    INX media case: SC directs Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till Sep 5

    New Delhi, Sep 03: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, directed former finance minister P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody Till 5 September in connection with the INX Media case.

    Chidambaram

    The CBI had told the Supreme Court that it didn't want any further custody of Chidambaram and that he should be sent to Tihar under judicial custody.

    On a day of fast-paced developments, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday got partial relief from the Supreme Court which said he would not be sent to Tihar Jail as of now in the INX Media corruption case after the former finance minister offered to be under house arrest instead of being sent to prison.

    The apex court initially, at around 1.40 pm, asked the trial court to consider Chidambaram's request for interim bail on Monday itself and said that in case he is not granted the relief, his CBI custody would be extended by three more days.

