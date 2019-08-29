INX media case: SC continues hearing Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from ED arrest

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Supreme Court on Thursday continued the hearing on the plea filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram who is seeking the protection from arrest in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Wednesday, the court, after hearing submissions at length, extended the interim protection granted to the former minister by another day.

Appearing for the ED in the INX Media case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday said Chidambaram was trying to play the "victim card" and prevent the ED from exercising its right to arrest him in the case. He further added that Chidambaram continued to launder money even after the amendment to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Arguing for the former minister, senior advocate, Kapil Sibal said that the application filed to produce transcripts for interrogation, documents relied on by the ED can never be part of the case diary.

The apex court is hearing a plea filed by Chidambaram who has challenged the August 20 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED.

On Monday, Kapil Sibal said that the Delhi High Court judgment was a word to word copy of a secret note given by the probe agency. This was countered by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who said that the contents were taken from the records of the case. Sibal sought to know how conclusions could be drawn without an affidavit being filed. After having being questioned for over 26 hours, the only question that the CBI has asked P Chidambaram is whether he maintains a bank account in Britain, senior Sibal told the Supreme Court.

The apex court had on Monday extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED. Chidambaram was the Union minister for finance as also home during the UPA-I and UPA-II government from 2004 to 2014.