    INX media case: P Chidambaram’s CBI custody extended till Sep 2

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 30: Former Union minister P Chidambaram's CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) custody was extended till September 2 in connection with the INX Media case.

    Chidambaram
    File Photo of Former Union minister P Chidambaram

    Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Natrajan appearing for CBI has sought 5 more days of Chidambaram's remand for interrogation.

    The Supreme Court has told the CBI to show it the case dairy to find out what the probe agency has done so far in the matter. He was arrested on August 21 and was produced before the Rouse Avenue court after the expiry of his remand today.

    Leniency for Chidambaram, will help Mallya, Zakir Naik, Choksi, Nirav Modi says ED

    On Thursday, order on P Chidambaram's pre-arrest bail petition was reserved by the Supreme Court until September 5. The top court extended the former finance minister's interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until then.

    The former finance minister also offered in the Supreme Court to remain in CBI's custody till September 2. He made the offer after a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said after it fixed Monday, September 2, to hear the appeal of Chidambaram challenging the orders passed by the trial court remanding him in the CBI custody in the corruption case.

    The CBI arrested Chidambaram on August 22, hours after he failed to secure an urgent Supreme Court hearing of his two appeals - one in the CBI case and the other in the ED case. His appeal in the CBI case was later declared infructuous because of his arrest by the agency and the subsequent custodial remand granted by a special CBI court. Chidambaram's custody in the CBI case ended today.

