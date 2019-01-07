  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    INX media case: P Chidambaram appears for questioning before ED

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 7: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, which is probing his role in the INX media money laundering case for giving a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the group in 2007.

    INX media case: P Chidambaram appears for questioning before ED
    Former finance minister P. Chidambaram arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate.PTI Photo

    The senior Congress leader arrived at the agency's office at around 11.15 am.

    Also Read | Aircel Maxis case: CBI court extends interim protection of Karti, P Chidambaram

    An ED official said that the former leader was summoned last month by the agency for questioning.

    The court had also directed him to cooperate with the investigation. The ED had registered a PMLA case based on a CBI FIR and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate inx media case money laundering case fipb p chidambaram cbi

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue