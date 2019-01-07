INX media case: P Chidambaram appears for questioning before ED

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 7: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, which is probing his role in the INX media money laundering case for giving a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the group in 2007.

The senior Congress leader arrived at the agency's office at around 11.15 am.

Also Read | Aircel Maxis case: CBI court extends interim protection of Karti, P Chidambaram

An ED official said that the former leader was summoned last month by the agency for questioning.

The court had also directed him to cooperate with the investigation. The ED had registered a PMLA case based on a CBI FIR and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.