INX Media Case: Order in Chidambaram's bail application tomorrow

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Delhi High Court will pass order on the bail application of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the ED's money laundering case on Friday.

Earlier, Chidambaram denied in the Delhi high court the enforcement directorate's claim that he used the office of finance minister for personal gains and laundered the proceeds of crime. He said that no material directly or indirectly linking him with the alleged offence has been put to him so far or placed before the court.