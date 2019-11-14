  • search
    INX Media Case: Order in Chidambaram's bail application tomorrow

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 14: The Delhi High Court will pass order on the bail application of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the ED's money laundering case on Friday.

    Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram
    Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

    Earlier, Chidambaram denied in the Delhi high court the enforcement directorate's claim that he used the office of finance minister for personal gains and laundered the proceeds of crime. He said that no material directly or indirectly linking him with the alleged offence has been put to him so far or placed before the court.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 19:35 [IST]
