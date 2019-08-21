INX Media case LIVE: CBI, ED should have waited till Friday for SC verdict, says Salman Khurshid

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 22: Former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested and rushed to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters late on Wednesday evening in connection with INX media corruption case will be produced in court at around 2 pm.

    File photo of P Chidambaram
    Justice Gaur who rejected Chidambaram's plea had also trashed challenge to summons by Sonia Gandhi

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    9:44 AM, 22 Aug
    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP RS Bharathi on Thursday condemned the arrest of Congress leader P Chidambaram and accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the opposition parties.
    9:24 AM, 22 Aug
    Congress leader Salman Khurshid, said,''It's deeply distressing that all that had to happen, there was no question of not being answerable to the law. The matter is listed on Friday, they could have waited till then to see what the Supreme Court wants to do.''
    9:08 AM, 22 Aug
    Former finance minister P Chidambaram is currently lodged at CBI headquarters in Delhi. Chidambaram to be produced before CBI court post 2 pm.
    9:00 AM, 22 Aug
    The then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram was present at the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on June 30, 2011. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI yesterday and brought to this complex.
    8:57 AM, 22 Aug
    "I have been raided four times and there has been nothing found. I have no connection to INX media," Karti said. He further said that this was being done to divert the attention of the people from the Kashmir issue.
    8:57 AM, 22 Aug
    He also said, "Thanks to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for all the support. Officials do not have the courage to close cases."
    8:54 AM, 22 Aug
    P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, who is en route Delhi, at the Chennai airport said, "This is political vendetta. My father has appeared for all the summons that the CBI gave before. Just because an anticipatory bail was rejected does not mean he has to surrender."
    8:52 AM, 22 Aug
    Sadhvi Pragya tweets on P Chidambaram's arrest. She wrote, "Nyaay to hota hai Prabhu ke yahaan. Kalayug mein der bhee nahin andher bhee nahin. Vande Maataram."
    8:49 AM, 22 Aug
    Chennai district unit of Tamil Nadu Congress will protest outside Congress office at 10 am.
    8:35 AM, 22 Aug
    The CBI had registered an FIR on 15 May 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.
    8:35 AM, 22 Aug
    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has listed Chidambaram's petition on Friday without giving him any interim relief in the matter.
    8:34 AM, 22 Aug
    Rejecting reports of his evading the law, Chidambaram told reporters that the charges against him and his son were "nothing further from the truth".
    8:34 AM, 22 Aug
    The CBI, that was looking for 73-year old Chidambaram since Tuesday after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court, managed to get a whiff of his location only when he appeared on camera at the Congress headquarters in the evening to make a press statement.
    8:34 AM, 22 Aug
    He will be produced before a special CBI court today where the agency will seek his remand.
    8:34 AM, 22 Aug
    Chidambaram has been kept in suit No 5 of the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters, they said.
    8:34 AM, 22 Aug
    After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination on him at the CBI headquarters, sources said.
    8:34 AM, 22 Aug
    A CBI spokesperson said he has been arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by a competent court.
    8:33 AM, 22 Aug
    "Chidambaram has been arrested in connection with INX media case," a senior official of the agency said.
    8:33 AM, 22 Aug
    Former finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case after dramatic developments with the agency sleuths scaling walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality.
    3:56 AM, 22 Aug
    This is what happened out Chidambaram's Jor Bagh home on Wednesday evening:
    The CBI which was looking for 73-year old Chidambaram since Tuesday after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Delhi High Court managed to get a whiff of his location only when he appeared on camera at the Congress headquarters in the evening to make a press statement. Rejecting reports of his evading the law, he told reporters that the charges against him and his son were "nothing further from truth". Flanked by senior Supreme Court lawyers and party colleagues Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Chidambaram said he was working with his lawyers through the last night, preparing his papers for his bail application, which was filed before the Supreme Court earlier. The sleuths rushed to the party office, but by the time they reached, Chidambaram had already left for his residence 115-A in Jorbagh, a 10-minute distance from the party office, in a luxury sedan accompanied with his lawyers and party colleagues -- Singhvi and Sibal. Leaving no stones unturned to avoid an embarrassing situation of Tuesday when the agency failed to locate him at his bungalow, the CBI team made a strong presence today with about two dozens officers swarming the place. With a big media contingent beaming live images of the developments, the CBI team first knocked the gates to gain entry but finding no response, they nimbly scaled the nearly five-ft high walls to gain entry. Once three officers reached inside, they opened the gates to allow entry to other team members waiting outside. Soon a team of officers, identifying themselves as from ED, too arrived at the scene. A team of about two dozen officials remained on guard at the bungalow when Chidambaram was inside with Sibal and Singhvi. After completing arrest formalities, the CBI team had to wade through Congress supporters who had gathered outside raising slogans against the agency. Some supporters jumped on the white car in which Chidambaram was being taken to the agency headquarters.
    1:23 AM, 22 Aug
    Karti Chidambaram likely to take the 6:10 am flight from Chennai to Delhi, say reports.
    1:20 AM, 22 Aug
    Earlier on Wednesday morning, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana refused to grant interim relief from arrest to Chidambaram and referred his plea for anticipatory bail in the INX media case to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for urgent hearing. His plea was put up for hearing on Friday.
    1:18 AM, 22 Aug
    Chidambaram was to be taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for checkup, but Medical tests of P. Chidambaram were conducted inside Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters.
    12:42 AM, 22 Aug
    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti on Wednesday lashed out at the CBI for arresting his father in the INX media case, saying it was a "totally politically motivated witch-hunt". Minutes after Chidambaram, a former union minister, was taken to the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday night amid high drama from his house, Karti said the case was apparently about events that happened in 2008. "This is totally a politically motivated witch-hunt," the Congress MP, who is an accused in the INX media case and out on bail, told reporters outside his residence here. He alleged the entire thing was a drama and spectacle enacted by probe agencies to simply sensationalise and satisfy the "voyeuristic pleasure" of some. "For events which happened in 2008 they filed an FIR in 2017 and in August 2019 they still don't have a charge sheet which means there is no case," he claimed.
    12:41 AM, 22 Aug
    Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI Wednesday night from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case after dramatic developments with the agency sleuths scaling walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality. "Mr P Chidambaram has been arrested in connection with INX media case," a senior official of the agency said. A CBI spokesperson said he has been arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by a competent court. After his arrest at his residence, the former minister was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where a medical examination was done, sources said. Chidambaram has been kept in the suit No. 5 of the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters, they said. He will be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday, where the agency will seek his remand.
    11:17 PM, 21 Aug
    P Chidambaram will be taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for medical checkup.
    11:09 PM, 21 Aug
    Congress Press Statement:
    11:08 PM, 21 Aug
    Chidambaram could be grilled for hours tonight at the CBI headquarters.
    11:07 PM, 21 Aug
    "The shameless witch-hunt & unheard of abuse of CBI/ED by Modi Govt 2.0 is playing on every TV screen in India. It’s a sham and shame that democracy stands dead in the hands of the BJP," Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweets.
    11:07 PM, 21 Aug
    P Chidambaram will be produced in CBI court tomorrow.
