  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    INX Media case LIVE: P Chidambaram permitted to speak

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has been produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court after he was arrested by the CBI on Friday in INX media case.

    File photo of P Chidambaram
    File photo of P Chidambaram

    Justice Gaur who rejected Chidambaram's plea had also trashed challenge to summons by Sonia Gandhi

    Stay tuned for all the updates here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:59 PM, 22 Aug
    We started the questioning this morning as Chidambaram wanted to rest for a while. CBI will fail as an investigation agency if we fail to get to the roots of this conspiracy, Tushar Mehta tells the court.
    4:58 PM, 22 Aug
    P Chidambaram permitted to speak
    4:57 PM, 22 Aug
    Arguing for Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal says he does not want the questions to be made public, only want to ascertain the genuineness of the question.
    4:57 PM, 22 Aug
    Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta says,''A responsible Prosecution wouldn't reveal the chronology of the questions to be asked. Whatever questions were asked, were recorded. I cannot be denied my right to interrogate.. it is my duty to the nation.''
    4:51 PM, 22 Aug
    Justifying calling P Chidambaram for interrogation only once, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says,''We had a reasonable ground to come to the conclusion that we may not be able to reach the truth unless the protective umbrella is removed.''
    4:47 PM, 22 Aug
    Tushar Mehta says CBI is dealing with a man who is literate and knows the nuances of the law. He has been completely evasive, he says. Karti was arrested and remanded to custody and released on regular bail.
    4:44 PM, 22 Aug
    Chidambaram won’t say what the CBI wants him to say. He will say what is correct, Singhvi tells the court. The claim that he is evasive is false. This could have been alleged only if he would have been called in by the CBI 10 times and he appeared 5 times, Singhvi also says.
    4:43 PM, 22 Aug
    Chidambaram says he wants to speak to the judge. However Mehta objects, while pointing out that already two lawyers have spoken to the judge.
    4:42 PM, 22 Aug
    There has not been any new development in the case. What is the point of police custody, Abhishek M Singhvi asks court.
    4:38 PM, 22 Aug
    Grant of remand is an exception. Investigating Agency must make out a strong case that without custody further investigation would be impossible, Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court
    4:37 PM, 22 Aug
    Countering CBI's argument, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also appearing for P Chidambaram, told the court that the FIPB approval was given by 6 Secretaries to the Government of India, one of them later became the RBI Governor..Chidambaram merely endorsed it.'' "You (Prosecution) have not made allegations of tampering of evidence or flight risk against P Chidambaram," he said.
    4:31 PM, 22 Aug
    Non-coperation is not appearing for interrogation and not answering the questions in the manner that the prosecution wants: Senior advocate A M Singhvi opposing CBI case against Chidambaram
    4:31 PM, 22 Aug
    Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the charge that the accused had approved of a decision was taken by six persons. "Those six persons - FIPB are the deciders. The ex-FM was only the approver. None of the six persons has been arrested. Whether they are not in public life or are blue-eyed boys-- they are not arrested. But the person who had only approved is arrested," Singhvi said.
    4:30 PM, 22 Aug
    How can he (Prosecution) seek police remand on the basis of evasion? Abhishek Manu Singhvi argues for Kapil Sibal
    4:28 PM, 22 Aug
    Purpose of custodial interrogation is not confession, Abhishek Manu Singhvi tells Court
    4:27 PM, 22 Aug
    Abhishek Manu Singhvi arguing for P Chidambaram said CBI’s entire case is based on Indrani Mukherjea's evidence and a case diary.
    4:26 PM, 22 Aug
    Kapil Sibal in Court: If a Judge has taken seven month to deliver the judgement (Delhi HC judgment rejecting anticipatory bail of Chidambaram) then is that the protected umbrella Chidambaram got? We are aggrieved.
    4:26 PM, 22 Aug
    Kapil Sibal told the court that P Chidambaram has not slept for 24 hours. “Chidambaram was arrested last night, was interrogated only at 11 am on Thursday. CBI could have written letter to him for producing documents alleged to be in his possession,” PTI quoted Sibal as saying.
    4:22 PM, 22 Aug
    Arguing for P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal said that this is the case which has nothing to do with evidence but with something else.
    4:16 PM, 22 Aug
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, has told the court that the chargesheet was not filed in the case but the gravity of the matter should be considered.
    4:09 PM, 22 Aug
    Kapil Sibal in Court said,''Last night CBI said that they wanted to interrogate Chidambaram, they didn't start the interrogation till 12 noon and asked him only 12 questions. By now they should know what questions to ask.The questions had nothing to do with Chidambaram.''
    4:09 PM, 22 Aug
    Kapil Sibal in Court: Investigation complete as draft chargesheet is ready. Sanction was sought. Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval is given by 6 Govt Secys,none have been arrested. This is a case of documentary evidence. He(Chidambaram) has never skipped interrogation
    4:06 PM, 22 Aug
    Arguing for P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal said that the agency's allegations are not the gospel truth. He said that six of the 12 questions asked already were answered
    4:03 PM, 22 Aug
    Opposing the CBI's demand for five-day custody of P Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the CBI court that former finance minister's custodial interrogation was unnecessary. He said Chidambaram never skipped interrogation
    3:58 PM, 22 Aug
    Kapil Sibal arguing for P Chidambaram in Court says the accused in this case is Karti Chidambaram who was granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court in March 2018, challenges in Supreme Court not interfered. Other accused also got bail. Peter and Indrani Mukerjea on default bail
    3:54 PM, 22 Aug
    Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal begins arguments
    3:53 PM, 22 Aug
    "Custodial Interrogation is required to confront P Chidambaram with the relevant documents and other accused in the case to take the investigation further," Bar and Bench quoted Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta as telling the CBI court.
    3:52 PM, 22 Aug
    Amid tight security, former finance minister P Chidambaram, stood in the accused box, in a packed courtroom. However, he refused to sit
    3:51 PM, 22 Aug
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing for CBI in Court says this is a classic case of money laundering. We are at the pre chargesheet stage, material with him, he remained non cooperative
    3:45 PM, 22 Aug
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing for CBI in Court says right to silence is constitutional right and I have no issue, but he is non cooperative, he was evasive to questioning. He also argued that million and ,000 was paid to companies linked to Karti Chidambaram.
    READ MORE

    More DELHI HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court inx media case cbi enforcement directorate chidambaram

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue