INX Media case LIVE: P Chidambaram permitted to speak

We started the questioning this morning as Chidambaram wanted to rest for a while. CBI will fail as an investigation agency if we fail to get to the roots of this conspiracy, Tushar Mehta tells the court.
4:58 PM, 22 Aug
P Chidambaram permitted to speak
4:57 PM, 22 Aug
Arguing for Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal says he does not want the questions to be made public, only want to ascertain the genuineness of the question.
4:57 PM, 22 Aug
Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta says,''A responsible Prosecution wouldn't reveal the chronology of the questions to be asked. Whatever questions were asked, were recorded. I cannot be denied my right to interrogate.. it is my duty to the nation.''
4:51 PM, 22 Aug
Justifying calling P Chidambaram for interrogation only once, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says,''We had a reasonable ground to come to the conclusion that we may not be able to reach the truth unless the protective umbrella is removed.''
4:47 PM, 22 Aug
Tushar Mehta says CBI is dealing with a man who is literate and knows the nuances of the law. He has been completely evasive, he says. Karti was arrested and remanded to custody and released on regular bail.
4:44 PM, 22 Aug
Chidambaram won’t say what the CBI wants him to say. He will say what is correct, Singhvi tells the court. The claim that he is evasive is false. This could have been alleged only if he would have been called in by the CBI 10 times and he appeared 5 times, Singhvi also says.
4:43 PM, 22 Aug
Chidambaram says he wants to speak to the judge. However Mehta objects, while pointing out that already two lawyers have spoken to the judge.
4:42 PM, 22 Aug
There has not been any new development in the case. What is the point of police custody, Abhishek M Singhvi asks court.
4:38 PM, 22 Aug
Grant of remand is an exception. Investigating Agency must make out a strong case that without custody further investigation would be impossible, Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court
4:37 PM, 22 Aug
Countering CBI's argument, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also appearing for P Chidambaram, told the court that the FIPB approval was given by 6 Secretaries to the Government of India, one of them later became the RBI Governor..Chidambaram merely endorsed it.''
"You (Prosecution) have not made allegations of tampering of evidence or flight risk against P Chidambaram," he said.
4:31 PM, 22 Aug
Non-coperation is not appearing for interrogation and not answering the questions in the manner that the prosecution wants: Senior advocate A M Singhvi opposing CBI case against Chidambaram
4:31 PM, 22 Aug
Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the charge that the accused had approved of a decision was taken by six persons. "Those six persons - FIPB are the deciders. The ex-FM was only the approver. None of the six persons has been arrested. Whether they are not in public life or are blue-eyed boys-- they are not arrested. But the person who had only approved is arrested," Singhvi said.
4:30 PM, 22 Aug
How can he (Prosecution) seek police remand on the basis of evasion? Abhishek Manu Singhvi argues for Kapil Sibal
4:28 PM, 22 Aug
Purpose of custodial interrogation is not confession, Abhishek Manu Singhvi tells Court
4:27 PM, 22 Aug
Abhishek Manu Singhvi arguing for P Chidambaram said CBI’s entire case is based on Indrani Mukherjea's evidence and a case diary.
4:26 PM, 22 Aug
Kapil Sibal in Court: If a Judge has taken seven month to deliver the judgement (Delhi HC judgment rejecting anticipatory bail of Chidambaram) then is that the protected umbrella Chidambaram got? We are aggrieved.
4:26 PM, 22 Aug
Kapil Sibal told the court that P Chidambaram has not slept for 24 hours. “Chidambaram was arrested last night, was interrogated only at 11 am on Thursday. CBI could have written letter to him for producing documents alleged to be in his possession,” PTI quoted Sibal as saying.
4:22 PM, 22 Aug
Arguing for P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal said that this is the case which has nothing to do with evidence but with something else.
4:16 PM, 22 Aug
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, has told the court that the chargesheet was not filed in the case but the gravity of the matter should be considered.
4:09 PM, 22 Aug
Kapil Sibal in Court said,''Last night CBI said that they wanted to interrogate Chidambaram, they didn't start the interrogation till 12 noon and asked him only 12 questions. By now they should know what questions to ask.The questions had nothing to do with Chidambaram.''
4:09 PM, 22 Aug
Kapil Sibal in Court: Investigation complete as draft chargesheet is ready. Sanction was sought. Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval is given by 6 Govt Secys,none have been arrested. This is a case of documentary evidence. He(Chidambaram) has never skipped interrogation
4:06 PM, 22 Aug
Arguing for P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal said that the agency's allegations are not the gospel truth. He said that six of the 12 questions asked already were answered
4:03 PM, 22 Aug
Opposing the CBI's demand for five-day custody of P Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the CBI court that former finance minister's custodial interrogation was unnecessary. He said Chidambaram never skipped interrogation
3:58 PM, 22 Aug
Kapil Sibal arguing for P Chidambaram in Court says the accused in this case is Karti Chidambaram who was granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court in March 2018, challenges in Supreme Court not interfered. Other accused also got bail. Peter and Indrani Mukerjea on default bail
3:54 PM, 22 Aug
Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal begins arguments
3:53 PM, 22 Aug
"Custodial Interrogation is required to confront P Chidambaram with the relevant documents and other accused in the case to take the investigation further," Bar and Bench quoted Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta as telling the CBI court.
3:52 PM, 22 Aug
Amid tight security, former finance minister P Chidambaram, stood in the accused box, in a packed courtroom. However, he refused to sit
3:51 PM, 22 Aug
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing for CBI in Court says this is a classic case of money laundering. We are at the pre chargesheet stage, material with him, he remained non cooperative
3:45 PM, 22 Aug
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing for CBI in Court says right to silence is constitutional right and I have no issue, but he is non cooperative, he was evasive to questioning. He also argued that million and ,000 was paid to companies linked to Karti Chidambaram.
8:58 AM, 21 Aug
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Invest ment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.
8:58 AM, 21 Aug
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. He failed to get an audience from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday for urgent hearing of his appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea. A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by the registrar (judicial) to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the Supreme Court.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
Team of officials returned to his residence and pasted a notice asking Chidambaram to appear before R Parthasarthy, CBI Deputy SP, who is probing the case to record his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC. Sources said the notice has also been sent to his email ID. However, it could not be immediately ascertained when the notice was issued to Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader. Chidambaram is likely to seek protection from arrest from the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
The team, which had some superintendent of police-rank officials, did not make clear if they had gone to his residence to arrest him for alleged irregularities in foreign investment clearance to INX Media during his tenure as finance minister. The officials returned to the CBI headquarters where they got into a huddle with senior officers of the agency to decide the future course of action, the officials said.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
He has been permitted by the SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before the court at 10.30 am today. I therefore request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then and wait the hearing at 10.30 am," Khurana wrote.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram's lawyer, Arshdeep Singh Khurana wrote to the CBI after the notice was put up. "I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within 2 hours. Furthermore, my client is exercising the rights available to him in law and had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
The CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours", after failing to find him at his residence. However, none are currently aware as to where exactly the former minister is. He is expecting an early hearing in the Supreme Court today, following which he would appear, one source told OneIndia.
9:00 AM, 21 Aug
Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Yesterday, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/t2kvpNfxCC
Visuals show the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials leaving from the residence of P Chidambaram.
9:19 AM, 21 Aug
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has slammed the ruling government at the Centre for hunting down those who dare to speak truth. The leader says the party stand by Chidambaram.
9:21 AM, 21 Aug
An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, 1/2
"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," tweeted the Congress leader.
9:24 AM, 21 Aug
After the Delhi HC turned down his anticipatory bail plea, Chidambaram was also denied urgent hearing by the Supreme Court too. The Congress leader had approached the top court on Tuesday, requesting for an urgent hearing. However, the matter is now posted for hearing at 10.30 am on Wednesday.
9:27 AM, 21 Aug
India witnesses worst kind of virulent vendetta by Modi Govt as the BJP runs a police state.
Judge reserves judgement for 7 months & delivers it 72 hours before retirement, CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded.
Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala took to Twitter to also point out that the Delhi High Court judge, who had been sitting on the case for seven years, rejected the bail plea just 70 hours before his retirement
9:40 AM, 21 Aug
Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put up a notice outside the residence of P Chidambaram to appear before them in the next two hours. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/IeEI5IkvGF
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also seconded party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's defence of former finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by central investigative agencies, the CBI and ED.
10:05 AM, 21 Aug
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is also facing a summons notice from the Bombay High Court in a suit demanding Rs 10,000 crore in damages filed by 63 moons Technologies.
10:05 AM, 21 Aug
The legal team defending Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is gathering at the residence of senior advocate and party leader Kapil Sibal
10:06 AM, 21 Aug
According to reports, CJI Gogoi will not be able to preside over the hearing of the former finance minister as he is engaged in the daily hearings of the prolonged contentious Ayodhya dispute after the apex court-appointed mediation panel failed to come to a resolution.
10:06 AM, 21 Aug
Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.
10:21 AM, 21 Aug
Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of P Chidambaram seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea
10:32 AM, 21 Aug
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid are inside the court room. They would make a mention for early listing of the case in which Chidambaram has challenged the Delhi HC order, which rejected his anticipatory bail.
10:38 AM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram in his petition before the Supreme Court says that there is no possibility of fleeing from justice.
10:42 AM, 21 Aug
The 67 page petition filed by Chidambaram will be heard by the Supreme Court. He says that he was summoned only once and he had appeared before the CBI and answered all questions.
10:44 AM, 21 Aug
Senior counsel, Kapil Sibal tells SC that Chidambaram should not be arrested until the court hears his plea for anticipatory bail. Justice N V Ramanna sends the file to the CJI. No relief granted as yet.
10:48 AM, 21 Aug
Justice N V Ramanna tells Kapil Sibal, that no relief from arrest would be given now. I am sending the file to the CJI to be placed before an appropriate Bench.
10:49 AM, 21 Aug
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for CBI says that this is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.
10:52 AM, 21 Aug
I am sending the file to CJI, you complete whatever formalities before that, Justice Ramanna tells Sibal.
10:57 AM, 21 Aug
Sibal tells Justice Ramanna that the entire petition would become infructuous if Chidambaram is arrested.
11:01 AM, 21 Aug
There is some drama in the court hall of the CJI where the Ayodhya case is being heard. Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha stand before the Bench and say that they did not mention as they thought an order would be passed and an appropriate Bench would be assigned.
11:05 AM, 21 Aug
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a look out notice against P Chidambaram.
