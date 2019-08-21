INX Media case LIVE: Chidambaram joins list of high-profile people put behind bars

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 23: A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna will hear Chidambaram's petition challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him anticipatory bail in two cases.

    File photo of P Chidambaram

    Justice Gaur who rejected Chidambaram's plea had also trashed challenge to summons by Sonia Gandhi

    Stay tuned for all the updates here:

    8:46 AM, 23 Aug
    Following are the names of some high-profile people who have been put behind the bars:
    Lalu Prasad Yadav, J Jayalalithaa, Bangaru Laxman, A Raja, Kanimozhi, B S Yeddyurappa, Suresh Kalmadi and Amar Singh
    8:17 AM, 23 Aug
    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram became the latest entrant in the list of high-profile people to have been put behind bars when the CBI arrested him on Wednesday in the INX media case.
    8:16 AM, 23 Aug
    According to reports, Chidambaram, if not granted bail in coming weeks, would be lodged in Jail No 7 meant for economic offenders.
    8:14 AM, 23 Aug
    Sending Chidambaram to CBI custody, the court said, “It is a case based on documentary evidence and those documents need to be traced.” It said the allegations were serious in nature and needed an in-depth investigation.
    8:14 AM, 23 Aug
    A special court on Thursday remanded former finance minister P Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26 in connection with the agency’s probe into the INX Media case. The court said Chidambaram’s family could meet him for half an hour every day.
    3:07 AM, 23 Aug
    Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Congress should not worry about the arrest of P Chidambaram if he had committed no wrong and asserted that the law will take its own course. The CBI on Wednesday night arrested Chidambaram, senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister, in connection with alleged corruption in granting foreign investment clearances to INX Media during his tenure. Top Congress leaders defended Chidambaram and accused the Union government of political vendetta.
    3:06 AM, 23 Aug
    BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said there was no political vendetta behind the action against former Union minister P Chidambaram, who has been arrested in connection with the INX Media alleged corruption case in New Delhi.
    10:59 PM, 22 Aug
    The CBI has expanded the probe against former finance minister P Chidambaram, bringing under its ambit foreign investment clearances given to companies other than INX media during his tenure, officials said Thursday. The CBI suspects that Chidamabaram and his son Karti also received kickbacks from other companies to facilitate foreign investment clearances through the FIPB route which necessitates the former minister's custodial interrogation. Both Chidambaram and Karti have strongly denied allegations of corruption levelled by the CBI.
    10:45 PM, 22 Aug
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the CBI, vehemently opposed the request saying the former finance minister has a team of legal stalwarts like senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Singhvi, who have already presented their arguments, and Chidambaram doesn't need a "crutch" to argue his case. "Generally, only one lawyer is allowed to argue. But two able lawyers have already made the submissions (on Chidambaram's behalf). If we allow him, then we should not oppose any accused to make submissions in person across the country. This will set a very wrong precedent. If he himself wants to make submissions then he should not be represented by any counsel," Mehta said. Singhvi said there are Supreme Court judgments which say that an accused can make submissions.
    10:45 PM, 22 Aug
    A request that former Union minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX media case, be allowed to make a brief submission was granted by a Delhi court, despite strong objection from the CBI. Soon after arguments on custodial interrogation got over, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was appearing for Chidambaram, sought permission from special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that his client be allowed to speak as he wants to throw some light on the questions being asked by the CBI during interrogation.
    9:31 PM, 22 Aug
    The NCP on Thursday smelt "political vendetta" behind the CBI and ED's actions against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, respectively. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged it was the Modi government's "model" of "misusing" probe agencies to harass opposition leaders who speak up against it and added people will see through the developments, reports said.
    9:25 PM, 22 Aug
    Earlier today, the CBI questioned former Union finance minister P Chidambaram for nearly four hours in connection with alleged corruption in granting foreign investment clearances to INX Media during his tenure, officials said. A team of agency officials grilled him on various aspects pertaining to the process of granting the clearances, alleged meetings with INX media promoter Indrani Mukerjea, companies Chess Management and Advantage Strategic etc, sources said. After questioning him for four hours in the morning, Chidambaram was taken to a special court in Delhi which sent him to CBI custody till Monday. (PTI)
    8:21 PM, 22 Aug
    Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Thursday criticised the BJP government for pursuing vendetta politics against the party's leaders and said former union finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested as he was vocal on corruption by the saffron party leaders. The way Chidambaram was arrested late on Wednesday night is undemocratic and completely unacceptable, he told PTI.
    7:29 PM, 22 Aug
    Supreme Court bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna will hear tomorrow pleas of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram filed against the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in cases of CBI and ED
    7:29 PM, 22 Aug
    P Chidamabaram was constantly criticising the policies of the Central Govt and was pointing out their failures. The govt is not able to face the criticism and so they want to suppress the opposing voices, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.
    7:28 PM, 22 Aug
    INX Media Case:
    6:51 PM, 22 Aug
    Court order says Chidambaram's medical examination should be done every 48 hours.
    6:43 PM, 22 Aug
    The court also said that family members and lawyers would be allowed to meet Chidambaram for 30 minutes everyday.
    6:43 PM, 22 Aug
    The court has send former minister P Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26. Chidambaram had argued against the custody, but the CBI contended that he was not cooperating with the investigators.
    6:39 PM, 22 Aug
    Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till Aug 26
    6:37 PM, 22 Aug
    Court grants custody till August 26.
    6:29 PM, 22 Aug
    Earlier, CBI sought 5-day custodial interrogation of Chidambaram stating that it needs to unearth the larger conspiracy. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, earlier told the court that the agency was not extorting confession but it has the right to reach the root of the case.
    6:25 PM, 22 Aug
    Reports say order could be out in another 10 mins. Congress leader Harish Rawat is also in the courtroom and he is in conversation with P Chidambaram.
    6:18 PM, 22 Aug
    Court order to be out anytime now.
    6:13 PM, 22 Aug
    CBI has sought 5-day remand of P Chidambaram in the case.
    6:12 PM, 22 Aug
    During the hearing today, Chidambaram maintained that did not leave any question unanswered. He said he was not evasive.
    5:58 PM, 22 Aug
    The petition filed by Chidambaram against the CBI is listed in the Supreme Court for tomorrow. However the petition against the Enforcement Directorate will come up only on August 27. This means, even if Chidambaram gets relief tomorrow, the ED can still arrest him.
    5:45 PM, 22 Aug
    Meanwhile, Karti Chidambaram has called the arguments by Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi as masterclass. They should record court proceedings. Will be most use to all students of law, particularly those interest in court craft, the former union minister’s son said in a tweet.
    5:45 PM, 22 Aug
    The entire legal team of Chidambaram is waiting outside the court. The judge had said that he would pronounce the order in 30 minutes.
    5:14 PM, 22 Aug
    Chidambaram, while making an intervention said that when he was called by the CBI in June 2018, he was asked about a foreign bank account. He did not have one and he gave details of one account maintained by his son.
