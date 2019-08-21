INX Media case LIVE: Chidambaram joins list of high-profile people put behind bars

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the CBI, vehemently opposed the request saying the former finance minister has a team of legal stalwarts like senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Singhvi, who have already presented their arguments, and Chidambaram doesn't need a "crutch" to argue his case. "Generally, only one lawyer is allowed to argue. But two able lawyers have already made the submissions (on Chidambaram's behalf). If we allow him, then we should not oppose any accused to make submissions in person across the country. This will set a very wrong precedent. If he himself wants to make submissions then he should not be represented by any counsel," Mehta said. Singhvi said there are Supreme Court judgments which say that an accused can make submissions.