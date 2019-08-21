INX Media case LIVE: Chidambaram joins list of high-profile people put behind bars
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, Aug 23: A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna will hear Chidambaram's petition challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him anticipatory bail in two cases.
Following are the names of some high-profile people who have been put behind the bars:
Lalu Prasad Yadav, J Jayalalithaa, Bangaru Laxman, A Raja, Kanimozhi, B S Yeddyurappa, Suresh Kalmadi and Amar Singh
8:17 AM, 23 Aug
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram became the latest entrant in the list of high-profile people to have been put behind bars when the CBI arrested him on Wednesday in the INX media case.
8:16 AM, 23 Aug
According to reports, Chidambaram, if not granted bail in coming weeks, would be lodged in Jail No 7 meant for economic offenders.
8:14 AM, 23 Aug
Sending Chidambaram to CBI custody, the court said, “It is a case based on documentary evidence and those documents need to be traced.” It said the allegations were serious in nature and needed an in-depth investigation.
8:14 AM, 23 Aug
A special court on Thursday remanded former finance minister P Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26 in connection with the agency’s probe into the INX Media case. The court said Chidambaram’s family could meet him for half an hour every day.
3:07 AM, 23 Aug
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Congress should not worry about the arrest of P Chidambaram if he had committed no wrong and asserted that the law will take its own course. The CBI on Wednesday night arrested Chidambaram, senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister, in connection with alleged corruption in granting foreign investment clearances to INX Media during his tenure. Top Congress leaders defended Chidambaram and accused the Union government of political vendetta.
3:06 AM, 23 Aug
BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said there was no political vendetta behind the action against former Union minister P Chidambaram, who has been arrested in connection with the INX Media alleged corruption case in New Delhi.
10:59 PM, 22 Aug
The CBI has expanded the probe against former finance minister P Chidambaram, bringing under its ambit foreign investment clearances given to companies other than INX media during his tenure, officials said Thursday. The CBI suspects that Chidamabaram and his son Karti also received kickbacks from other companies to facilitate foreign investment clearances through the FIPB route which necessitates the former minister's custodial interrogation. Both Chidambaram and Karti have strongly denied allegations of corruption levelled by the CBI.
10:45 PM, 22 Aug
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the CBI, vehemently opposed the request saying the former finance minister has a team of legal stalwarts like senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Singhvi, who have already presented their arguments, and Chidambaram doesn't need a "crutch" to argue his case. "Generally, only one lawyer is allowed to argue. But two able lawyers have already made the submissions (on Chidambaram's behalf). If we allow him, then we should not oppose any accused to make submissions in person across the country. This will set a very wrong precedent. If he himself wants to make submissions then he should not be represented by any counsel," Mehta said. Singhvi said there are Supreme Court judgments which say that an accused can make submissions.
10:45 PM, 22 Aug
A request that former Union minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX media case, be allowed to make a brief submission was granted by a Delhi court, despite strong objection from the CBI. Soon after arguments on custodial interrogation got over, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was appearing for Chidambaram, sought permission from special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that his client be allowed to speak as he wants to throw some light on the questions being asked by the CBI during interrogation.
9:31 PM, 22 Aug
The NCP on Thursday smelt "political vendetta" behind the CBI and ED's actions against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, respectively. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged it was the Modi government's "model" of "misusing" probe agencies to harass opposition leaders who speak up against it and added people will see through the developments, reports said.
9:25 PM, 22 Aug
Earlier today, the CBI questioned former Union finance minister P Chidambaram for nearly four hours in connection with alleged corruption in granting foreign investment clearances to INX Media during his tenure, officials said. A team of agency officials grilled him on various aspects pertaining to the process of granting the clearances, alleged meetings with INX media promoter Indrani Mukerjea, companies Chess Management and Advantage Strategic etc, sources said. After questioning him for four hours in the morning, Chidambaram was taken to a special court in Delhi which sent him to CBI custody till Monday. (PTI)
8:21 PM, 22 Aug
Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Thursday criticised the BJP government for pursuing vendetta politics against the party's leaders and said former union finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested as he was vocal on corruption by the saffron party leaders. The way Chidambaram was arrested late on Wednesday night is undemocratic and completely unacceptable, he told PTI.
7:29 PM, 22 Aug
Supreme Court bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna will hear tomorrow pleas of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram filed against the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in cases of CBI and ED
7:29 PM, 22 Aug
P Chidamabaram was constantly criticising the policies of the Central Govt and was pointing out their failures. The govt is not able to face the criticism and so they want to suppress the opposing voices, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.
Court order says Chidambaram's medical examination should be done every 48 hours.
6:43 PM, 22 Aug
The court also said that family members and lawyers would be allowed to meet Chidambaram for 30 minutes everyday.
6:43 PM, 22 Aug
The court has send former minister P Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26. Chidambaram had argued against the custody, but the CBI contended that he was not cooperating with the investigators.
6:39 PM, 22 Aug
6:39 PM, 22 Aug

Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till Aug 26
6:37 PM, 22 Aug
Court grants custody till August 26.
6:29 PM, 22 Aug
Earlier, CBI sought 5-day custodial interrogation of Chidambaram stating that it needs to unearth the larger conspiracy. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, earlier told the court that the agency was not extorting confession but it has the right to reach the root of the case.
6:25 PM, 22 Aug
Reports say order could be out in another 10 mins. Congress leader Harish Rawat is also in the courtroom and he is in conversation with P Chidambaram.
6:18 PM, 22 Aug
Court order to be out anytime now.
6:13 PM, 22 Aug
CBI has sought 5-day remand of P Chidambaram in the case.
6:12 PM, 22 Aug
During the hearing today, Chidambaram maintained that did not leave any question unanswered. He said he was not evasive.
5:58 PM, 22 Aug
The petition filed by Chidambaram against the CBI is listed in the Supreme Court for tomorrow. However the petition against the Enforcement Directorate will come up only on August 27. This means, even if Chidambaram gets relief tomorrow, the ED can still arrest him.
5:45 PM, 22 Aug
Meanwhile, Karti Chidambaram has called the arguments by Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi as masterclass. They should record court proceedings. Will be most use to all students of law, particularly those interest in court craft, the former union minister’s son said in a tweet.
5:45 PM, 22 Aug
The entire legal team of Chidambaram is waiting outside the court. The judge had said that he would pronounce the order in 30 minutes.
5:14 PM, 22 Aug
Chidambaram, while making an intervention said that when he was called by the CBI in June 2018, he was asked about a foreign bank account. He did not have one and he gave details of one account maintained by his son.
8:58 AM, 21 Aug
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Invest ment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.
8:58 AM, 21 Aug
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. He failed to get an audience from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday for urgent hearing of his appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea. A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by the registrar (judicial) to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the Supreme Court.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
Team of officials returned to his residence and pasted a notice asking Chidambaram to appear before R Parthasarthy, CBI Deputy SP, who is probing the case to record his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC. Sources said the notice has also been sent to his email ID. However, it could not be immediately ascertained when the notice was issued to Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader. Chidambaram is likely to seek protection from arrest from the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
The team, which had some superintendent of police-rank officials, did not make clear if they had gone to his residence to arrest him for alleged irregularities in foreign investment clearance to INX Media during his tenure as finance minister. The officials returned to the CBI headquarters where they got into a huddle with senior officers of the agency to decide the future course of action, the officials said.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
He has been permitted by the SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before the court at 10.30 am today. I therefore request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then and wait the hearing at 10.30 am," Khurana wrote.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram's lawyer, Arshdeep Singh Khurana wrote to the CBI after the notice was put up. "I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within 2 hours. Furthermore, my client is exercising the rights available to him in law and had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
The CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours", after failing to find him at his residence. However, none are currently aware as to where exactly the former minister is. He is expecting an early hearing in the Supreme Court today, following which he would appear, one source told OneIndia.
9:00 AM, 21 Aug
Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Yesterday, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/t2kvpNfxCC
Visuals show the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials leaving from the residence of P Chidambaram.
9:19 AM, 21 Aug
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has slammed the ruling government at the Centre for hunting down those who dare to speak truth. The leader says the party stand by Chidambaram.
9:21 AM, 21 Aug
9:21 AM, 21 Aug

An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, 1/2
"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," tweeted the Congress leader.
9:24 AM, 21 Aug
After the Delhi HC turned down his anticipatory bail plea, Chidambaram was also denied urgent hearing by the Supreme Court too. The Congress leader had approached the top court on Tuesday, requesting for an urgent hearing. However, the matter is now posted for hearing at 10.30 am on Wednesday.
9:27 AM, 21 Aug
India witnesses worst kind of virulent vendetta by Modi Govt as the BJP runs a police state.
Judge reserves judgement for 7 months & delivers it 72 hours before retirement, CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded.
Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala took to Twitter to also point out that the Delhi High Court judge, who had been sitting on the case for seven years, rejected the bail plea just 70 hours before his retirement
9:40 AM, 21 Aug
Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put up a notice outside the residence of P Chidambaram to appear before them in the next two hours. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/IeEI5IkvGF
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also seconded party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's defence of former finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by central investigative agencies, the CBI and ED.
10:05 AM, 21 Aug
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is also facing a summons notice from the Bombay High Court in a suit demanding Rs 10,000 crore in damages filed by 63 moons Technologies.
10:05 AM, 21 Aug
The legal team defending Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is gathering at the residence of senior advocate and party leader Kapil Sibal
10:06 AM, 21 Aug
According to reports, CJI Gogoi will not be able to preside over the hearing of the former finance minister as he is engaged in the daily hearings of the prolonged contentious Ayodhya dispute after the apex court-appointed mediation panel failed to come to a resolution.
10:06 AM, 21 Aug
Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.
10:21 AM, 21 Aug
Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of P Chidambaram seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea
10:32 AM, 21 Aug
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid are inside the court room. They would make a mention for early listing of the case in which Chidambaram has challenged the Delhi HC order, which rejected his anticipatory bail.
10:38 AM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram in his petition before the Supreme Court says that there is no possibility of fleeing from justice.
10:42 AM, 21 Aug
The 67 page petition filed by Chidambaram will be heard by the Supreme Court. He says that he was summoned only once and he had appeared before the CBI and answered all questions.
10:44 AM, 21 Aug
Senior counsel, Kapil Sibal tells SC that Chidambaram should not be arrested until the court hears his plea for anticipatory bail. Justice N V Ramanna sends the file to the CJI. No relief granted as yet.
10:48 AM, 21 Aug
Justice N V Ramanna tells Kapil Sibal, that no relief from arrest would be given now. I am sending the file to the CJI to be placed before an appropriate Bench.
10:49 AM, 21 Aug
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for CBI says that this is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.
10:52 AM, 21 Aug
I am sending the file to CJI, you complete whatever formalities before that, Justice Ramanna tells Sibal.
10:57 AM, 21 Aug
Sibal tells Justice Ramanna that the entire petition would become infructuous if Chidambaram is arrested.
11:01 AM, 21 Aug
There is some drama in the court hall of the CJI where the Ayodhya case is being heard. Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha stand before the Bench and say that they did not mention as they thought an order would be passed and an appropriate Bench would be assigned.
11:05 AM, 21 Aug
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a look out notice against P Chidambaram.
