INX Media case updates: No hearing on anticipatory bail plea today, PC faces arrest

    New Delhi, Aug 21: The Supreme Court will not hear the anticipatory bail plea filed by P Chidambaram today. The court said that it would hear the matter only once it is listed by the registry.

    File photo of P Chidambaram
    File photo of P Chidambaram

    Justice Gaur who rejected Chidambaram's plea had also trashed challenge to summons by Sonia Gandhi

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    2:38 PM, 21 Aug
    Meanwhile, Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the hunger for sensationalisation in this case is deadly and could lead to character assassination of a towering political figure.
    2:36 PM, 21 Aug
    Congress spokesperson Madhu Goud Yaskhi also came to former finance minister P Chidambaram's defence.
    2:27 PM, 21 Aug
    When Kapil Sibal pointed that one case was heard without listing, Justice Ramanna said, sorry Mr. Sibal, that person was going away.
    2:25 PM, 21 Aug
    We will not hear the case until it is listed says Justice Ramanna. Usually, we list it in the evening, but here we did so immediately. Now let the registry do its work the Judge also says.
    2:22 PM, 21 Aug
    Sibal says that no arrest should be carried out until plea is heard. Court says the matter cannot be taken up until listed.
    2:20 PM, 21 Aug
    Sibal complains that he is not getting a hearing. Justice Ramanna calls registrar who tells the court that defect has been rectified.
    2:18 PM, 21 Aug
    MK Stalin, chief of DMK, has come out in strong support of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram,"P Chidambaram is a legal luminary. The case is a clear case of political vendetta," MK Stalin, president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was quoted as saying by news channels. Stalin is also the leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.''
    1:53 PM, 21 Aug
    Sibal and team are back at Justice Ramanna’s court.
    1:25 PM, 21 Aug
    The Supreme Court has told Chidambaram’s legal team to re-file the petition after the same was found to be defective. The legal team would now have to rectify the errors, before the CJI takes a final call on the matter.
    1:09 PM, 21 Aug
    P Chidambaram’s plea has been found defective. The SC diary states case under defect list. The registry has raised objections. The CJI will now take a call on the same.
    1:00 PM, 21 Aug
    Rahul Gandhi tweets: ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Chidambaram.
    12:57 PM, 21 Aug
    Expressing solidarity with their senior leader, P Chidambaram, Congress in a tweet takes a dig at the ruling govt and says that the act of persecuting citizens for speaking truth only reiterates its own 'cowardly nature'
    12:28 PM, 21 Aug
    The Enforcement Directorate too has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking to heard before any order on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea is pas
    12:20 PM, 21 Aug
    The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on the plea by Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail. This would mean that the court cannot pass an ex-parte order without hearing the CBI. The CBI would have to be heard also before any order is passed.
    12:14 PM, 21 Aug
    Chidambaram's plea likely to be heard in the Supreme Court today.
    12:06 PM, 21 Aug
    What is INX Media case?
    The CBI had registered an FIR on 15 May, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.
    11:28 AM, 21 Aug
    Chidambaram’s legal team is currently in the consultation room. They are waiting to hear from the registry, if the CJI has passed any order. Sibal on the other hand requested the court staff to convey to the CJI his message regarding an urgent hearing.
    11:18 AM, 21 Aug
    Chidambaram’s legal team fails to make mention before the court of the CJI. The Bench has now resumed hearing in the Ayodhya matter.
    11:05 AM, 21 Aug
    Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a look out notice against P Chidambaram.
    11:01 AM, 21 Aug
    There is some drama in the court hall of the CJI where the Ayodhya case is being heard. Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha stand before the Bench and say that they did not mention as they thought an order would be passed and an appropriate Bench would be assigned.
    10:57 AM, 21 Aug
    Sibal tells Justice Ramanna that the entire petition would become infructuous if Chidambaram is arrested.
    10:52 AM, 21 Aug
    I am sending the file to CJI, you complete whatever formalities before that, Justice Ramanna tells Sibal.
    10:49 AM, 21 Aug
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for CBI says that this is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.
    10:48 AM, 21 Aug
    Justice N V Ramanna tells Kapil Sibal, that no relief from arrest would be given now. I am sending the file to the CJI to be placed before an appropriate Bench.
    10:44 AM, 21 Aug
    Senior counsel, Kapil Sibal tells SC that Chidambaram should not be arrested until the court hears his plea for anticipatory bail. Justice N V Ramanna sends the file to the CJI. No relief granted as yet.
    10:42 AM, 21 Aug
    The 67 page petition filed by Chidambaram will be heard by the Supreme Court. He says that he was summoned only once and he had appeared before the CBI and answered all questions.
    10:38 AM, 21 Aug
    Chidambaram in his petition before the Supreme Court says that there is no possibility of fleeing from justice.
    10:32 AM, 21 Aug
    Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid are inside the court room. They would make a mention for early listing of the case in which Chidambaram has challenged the Delhi HC order, which rejected his anticipatory bail.
    10:21 AM, 21 Aug
    Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of P Chidambaram seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea
    10:06 AM, 21 Aug
    Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.
