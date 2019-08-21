INX Media case updates: No hearing on anticipatory bail plea today, PC faces arrest

Meanwhile, Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the hunger for sensationalisation in this case is deadly and could lead to character assassination of a towering political figure.
2:36 PM, 21 Aug
This is the order of Delhi HC that gave bail to @KartiPC. It clearly mentions the INX media case is a FEMA offence, which is a civil offence and not criminal. @PChidambaram_IN is denied bail in the same case. This is a clear case of political vendetta. pic.twitter.com/y5DDfwgmQV
Congress spokesperson Madhu Goud Yaskhi also came to former finance minister P Chidambaram's defence.
2:27 PM, 21 Aug
When Kapil Sibal pointed that one case was heard without listing, Justice Ramanna said, sorry Mr. Sibal, that person was going away.
2:25 PM, 21 Aug
We will not hear the case until it is listed says Justice Ramanna. Usually, we list it in the evening, but here we did so immediately. Now let the registry do its work the Judge also says.
2:22 PM, 21 Aug
Sibal says that no arrest should be carried out until plea is heard. Court says the matter cannot be taken up until listed.
2:20 PM, 21 Aug
Sibal complains that he is not getting a hearing. Justice Ramanna calls registrar who tells the court that defect has been rectified.
2:18 PM, 21 Aug
MK Stalin, chief of DMK, has come out in strong support of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram,"P Chidambaram is a legal luminary. The case is a clear case of political vendetta," MK Stalin, president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was quoted as saying by news channels. Stalin is also the leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.''
1:53 PM, 21 Aug
Sibal and team are back at Justice Ramanna’s court.
1:25 PM, 21 Aug
The Supreme Court has told Chidambaram’s legal team to re-file the petition after the same was found to be defective. The legal team would now have to rectify the errors, before the CJI takes a final call on the matter.
1:09 PM, 21 Aug
P Chidambaram’s plea has been found defective. The SC diary states case under defect list. The registry has raised objections. The CJI will now take a call on the same.
1:00 PM, 21 Aug
Modi's Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram.
I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power.
Rahul Gandhi tweets: ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Chidambaram.
12:57 PM, 21 Aug
A govt that persecutes its citizens for speaking truth to power is only reiterating its own cowardly nature. @PChidambaram_IN is an extremely qualified & respected leader, he has served this nation with dedication & humility. We stand by his quest for truth no matter what.
Expressing solidarity with their senior leader, P Chidambaram, Congress in a tweet takes a dig at the ruling govt and says that the act of persecuting citizens for speaking truth only reiterates its own 'cowardly nature'
12:28 PM, 21 Aug
The Enforcement Directorate too has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking to heard before any order on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea is pas
12:20 PM, 21 Aug
The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on the plea by Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail. This would mean that the court cannot pass an ex-parte order without hearing the CBI. The CBI would have to be heard also before any order is passed.
12:14 PM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram's plea likely to be heard in the Supreme Court today.
12:06 PM, 21 Aug
What is INX Media case?
The CBI had registered an FIR on 15 May, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.
11:28 AM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram’s legal team is currently in the consultation room. They are waiting to hear from the registry, if the CJI has passed any order. Sibal on the other hand requested the court staff to convey to the CJI his message regarding an urgent hearing.
11:18 AM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram’s legal team fails to make mention before the court of the CJI. The Bench has now resumed hearing in the Ayodhya matter.
11:05 AM, 21 Aug
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a look out notice against P Chidambaram.
11:01 AM, 21 Aug
There is some drama in the court hall of the CJI where the Ayodhya case is being heard. Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha stand before the Bench and say that they did not mention as they thought an order would be passed and an appropriate Bench would be assigned.
10:57 AM, 21 Aug
Sibal tells Justice Ramanna that the entire petition would become infructuous if Chidambaram is arrested.
10:52 AM, 21 Aug
I am sending the file to CJI, you complete whatever formalities before that, Justice Ramanna tells Sibal.
10:49 AM, 21 Aug
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for CBI says that this is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.
10:48 AM, 21 Aug
Justice N V Ramanna tells Kapil Sibal, that no relief from arrest would be given now. I am sending the file to the CJI to be placed before an appropriate Bench.
10:44 AM, 21 Aug
Senior counsel, Kapil Sibal tells SC that Chidambaram should not be arrested until the court hears his plea for anticipatory bail. Justice N V Ramanna sends the file to the CJI. No relief granted as yet.
10:42 AM, 21 Aug
The 67 page petition filed by Chidambaram will be heard by the Supreme Court. He says that he was summoned only once and he had appeared before the CBI and answered all questions.
10:38 AM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram in his petition before the Supreme Court says that there is no possibility of fleeing from justice.
10:32 AM, 21 Aug
Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid are inside the court room. They would make a mention for early listing of the case in which Chidambaram has challenged the Delhi HC order, which rejected his anticipatory bail.
10:21 AM, 21 Aug
Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of P Chidambaram seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea
10:06 AM, 21 Aug
Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid and party veteran Digvijaya Singh condemned the CBI's action against former finance minister P Chidambaram, as the central investigative agency issued a summons in the INX Media corruption case.
8:58 AM, 21 Aug
8:58 AM, 21 Aug
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. He failed to get an audience from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday for urgent hearing of his appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea. A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by the registrar (judicial) to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the Supreme Court.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
Team of officials returned to his residence and pasted a notice asking Chidambaram to appear before R Parthasarthy, CBI Deputy SP, who is probing the case to record his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC. Sources said the notice has also been sent to his email ID. However, it could not be immediately ascertained when the notice was issued to Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader. Chidambaram is likely to seek protection from arrest from the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
The team, which had some superintendent of police-rank officials, did not make clear if they had gone to his residence to arrest him for alleged irregularities in foreign investment clearance to INX Media during his tenure as finance minister. The officials returned to the CBI headquarters where they got into a huddle with senior officers of the agency to decide the future course of action, the officials said.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
He has been permitted by the SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before the court at 10.30 am today. I therefore request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then and wait the hearing at 10.30 am," Khurana wrote.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
Chidambaram's lawyer, Arshdeep Singh Khurana wrote to the CBI after the notice was put up. "I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within 2 hours. Furthermore, my client is exercising the rights available to him in law and had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail.
8:59 AM, 21 Aug
The CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours", after failing to find him at his residence. However, none are currently aware as to where exactly the former minister is. He is expecting an early hearing in the Supreme Court today, following which he would appear, one source told OneIndia.
9:00 AM, 21 Aug
Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrives at the residence of P Chidambaram. Yesterday, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/t2kvpNfxCC
Visuals show the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials leaving from the residence of P Chidambaram.
9:19 AM, 21 Aug
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has slammed the ruling government at the Centre for hunting down those who dare to speak truth. The leader says the party stand by Chidambaram.
9:21 AM, 21 Aug
An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, 1/2
"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," tweeted the Congress leader.
9:24 AM, 21 Aug
After the Delhi HC turned down his anticipatory bail plea, Chidambaram was also denied urgent hearing by the Supreme Court too. The Congress leader had approached the top court on Tuesday, requesting for an urgent hearing. However, the matter is now posted for hearing at 10.30 am on Wednesday.
9:27 AM, 21 Aug
India witnesses worst kind of virulent vendetta by Modi Govt as the BJP runs a police state.
Judge reserves judgement for 7 months & delivers it 72 hours before retirement, CBI/ED are sent to raid as a respected former FM is hounded.
Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala took to Twitter to also point out that the Delhi High Court judge, who had been sitting on the case for seven years, rejected the bail plea just 70 hours before his retirement
9:40 AM, 21 Aug
Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put up a notice outside the residence of P Chidambaram to appear before them in the next two hours. Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. pic.twitter.com/IeEI5IkvGF
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also seconded party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's defence of former finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by central investigative agencies, the CBI and ED.
10:05 AM, 21 Aug
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is also facing a summons notice from the Bombay High Court in a suit demanding Rs 10,000 crore in damages filed by 63 moons Technologies.
10:05 AM, 21 Aug
The legal team defending Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is being investigated by the CBI and ED in the INX Media corruption case, is gathering at the residence of senior advocate and party leader Kapil Sibal
10:06 AM, 21 Aug
According to reports, CJI Gogoi will not be able to preside over the hearing of the former finance minister as he is engaged in the daily hearings of the prolonged contentious Ayodhya dispute after the apex court-appointed mediation panel failed to come to a resolution.
10:06 AM, 21 Aug
10:21 AM, 21 Aug
10:32 AM, 21 Aug
10:38 AM, 21 Aug
10:42 AM, 21 Aug
10:44 AM, 21 Aug
10:48 AM, 21 Aug
10:49 AM, 21 Aug
10:52 AM, 21 Aug
10:57 AM, 21 Aug
11:01 AM, 21 Aug
There is some drama in the court hall of the CJI where the Ayodhya case is being heard. Sibal, Salman Khurshid and Vivek Tankha stand before the Bench and say that they did not mention as they thought an order would be passed and an appropriate Bench would be assigned.
11:05 AM, 21 Aug
