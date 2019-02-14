  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    INX media case: Indrani likely to be called to appear in-person on her plea to become witness

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Former INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea may be called to appear in-person in Delhi court on hearing on her plea to become a witness in the money-laundering case involving the company. She may also be connected to Delhi's Patiala Court via video conferencing from Mumbai's Byculla jail for approval. The next date of hearing in the case is February 28.

    Indrani had filed an application from jail in November, 2018. Indrani was taken to the Delhi court last year where she gave her confessional statement and later sent a letter proposing to become an approver in the case.

    INX media case: Indrani likely to be called to appear in-person on her plea to become witness
    Indrani Mukerjea

    Former INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea had filed an application to become a witness

    Also Read | INX media case: P Chidambaram appears for questioning before ED

    Earlier, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, had denied ever meeting Indrani Mukherjea in connection with the INX Media deal.

    In February, 2018, Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI at Chennai airport in connection with the same case.

    An FIR filed by the CBI on May 15, 2017 alleged irregularities in the clearance given by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to INX Media to receive funds from overseas. This amount was about Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the UPA government.

    INX Media was once owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, the prime suspects in the money laundering case. Karti is connected to the INX Media bribery case regarding various clearances given to the company.

    According to investigative agencies, INX Media showed a transaction of Rs 10 lakh named against Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd, a firm which is allegedly indirectly owned by Karti, as management consultancy charges towards an FIPB notification and clarification.

    It has been alleged that Karti Chidambaram took money from INX Media and used his influence and power to manipulate a tax probe against the company regarding a case of violation of FIPB conditions to get investments from Mauritius.

    Also Read | Aircel Maxis case: CBI court extends interim protection of Karti, P Chidambaram

    Indrani Mukerjea, a former media baron who is facing charges of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, wants to turn approver in the INX media case and has moved an application before a Delhi court.

    Interestingly, Indrani had given a statement under Section 164 of CrPC claiming Karti had demanded Rs 10 lakh from her and her husband Peter Mukerjea to grant undue favours in INX Media.

    With Karti's denial, the agency will now have to come up with evidence to back their allegations.

    Read more about:

    inx media case indrani mukherjea delhi patiala house court

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue