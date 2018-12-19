INX Media Case: Enforcement Directorate summons Chidambaram for questioning

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 19: P Chidambaram has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate to appear before it on Wednesday in INX Media Case, official sources said. They said the senior Congress leader was asked to depose before the investigating officer (IO) of the case to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He arrived around 11:30 am along with his lawyer.

    Last month, the Delhi High Court had extended the temporary protection from arrest to Chidambaram till January 15.

    ED summons Chidambaram

    The central probe agency has earlier grilled Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in this case and has also attached his assets worth an estimated Rs 54 crore, located in India and abroad.

    The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier attached assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti, Chidambaram's son, in India, Spain and the UK in connection with a money laundering case related to INX Media, an action termed "bizarre and outlandish" by him.

