INX Media case: ED to quiz Karti Chidambaram today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 07: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will on Thursday question Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

Karti has already been questioned by the ED on several occasions in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the case. The agencies are probing into how did Karti manage to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister.

Karti was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail. Karti's chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman was also arrested and released on bail later.

The ED has attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to Karti and a firm in the case. It has also attached properties belonging to the Mukerjeas in connection with the same case.