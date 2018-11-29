  • search

INX media case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till Jan 15

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The Delhi High court on Thursday extended interim protection to former Union Minister P Chidambaram till January 15, 2019.

    Chidambaram had in May rushed to a trial court for protection from arrest in Aircel-Maxis case before approaching the Delhi High Court in connection with the INX Media case.

    INX media case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till Jan 15
    former Union Minister P Chidambaram

    The court had earlier granted protection from arrest to the senior Congress leader and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis case till November 1. The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

    Also Read | Chidambaram lists out names of Congress presidents who were not from 'Gandhi Family', slams Modi

    It was during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister in the UPA-1 government that clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was granted to the two ventures, in which alleged irregularities have been found.

    In the INX Media case, the CBI registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds -- to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance Minister.

    Read more about:

    delhi high court p chidambaram inx media case cbi aircel maxis case

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue